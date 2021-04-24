Shaaban Bilal and Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Experts and political analysts confirmed that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to Cairo, comes within the framework of the principles of the Egyptian-Emirati relations and the joint coordination between the two countries in light of the challenges facing the region.

They explained that this visit is a natural result and reflection of the historical and solid relations between the two countries, and that it is a relationship based on affection, respect and appreciation since the establishment of the Union by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

They confirmed to “Al-Ittihad” that these permanent meetings between the two leaderships are a natural result of the great understanding and complete consensus in the visions between both countries in all fields and files related to the region, and that the exchange of visits between the two leaders increases the consolidation and documentation of the Emirati-Egyptian relations, and helps to contribute to the renaissance of the two countries. And the two brotherly peoples.

Former Egyptian Foreign Minister Ambassador Mohamed El-Orabi said that the visit confirms the depth of brotherly relations between the two countries in light of the challenges facing the region, and requires unification of efforts and continuous coordination between the two countries.

Al-Orabi pointed to the importance of the visit for more coordination in bilateral relations and regional issues, stressing the existence of strategic relations between the municipality at all levels, economic, political and security.

Dr. Tariq Fahmy, a professor of political science at Cairo University, said that the visit comes at a timing that has its implications and importance in terms of the parties lurking in the Egyptian-Gulf relations, stressing that it is a normal and usual visit in light of the historical relations and ties between the two countries, and the depth and strength of the established strategic alliance between them.

He explained that the visit aims to exchange and coordinate ideas and visions in a way that achieves complementarity between the two countries on regional issues such as the East Mediterranean file, Libya, Yemen, regional security and coordination to confront the threats facing the region.

The political science professor added that the visit is important because it confirms the fundamentals of the Egyptian-Emirati relations in its Gulf and Arab domain.

In addition, Ambassador Gamal Bayoumi, the former Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, confirmed that this visit is one of the most important visits, in a timely manner, and confirms the depth and solidity of the Egyptian-Emirati relations, stressing that the United Arab Emirates has not always left the strong connection with Egypt since the era of the late Sheikh. Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

The Egyptian diplomat added to “Al-Ittihad” that the Egyptian-Emirati relations will remain strong and strategic to face the challenges facing the region, given that Arab and Gulf security is an integral part of Egyptian security, and vice versa as well.

Dr. Taha Ali, a researcher in political affairs, confirmed that this visit comes at a time that is significant in terms of its importance and in terms of the specificity of the relationship between Abu Dhabi and Cairo, pointing out that the visit comes at a time when the region is witnessing important developments that require coordination between Cairo and Abu Dhabi.

Taha Ali said: This visit confirms the existence of common denominators between the UAE and Egypt and a strong connection that President Sisi has always emphasized, which is the link between the Egyptian national security and the Gulf national security, the continuation of coordination in the Arab files, the most important of which is the Libyan and Syrian file, Gulf security and confronting foreign interference in the affairs of some Arab countries. And the Gulf states, stressing that this visit is a natural reflection of the development of the Emirati-Egyptian relations.

He stressed that the important visit develops and develops relations between Abu Dhabi and Cairo, and increases coordination in regional Arab files, in a way that serves the Arab regional order at this time, which is witnessing threats from neighboring countries.