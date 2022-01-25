Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

Diplomats and politicians confirmed the success of the diplomacy of the United Arab Emirates in issuing a unanimous Arab resolution condemning the crimes of the terrorist Houthi militia through the Arab League, which, in its decision issued at the conclusion of its meeting at the level of permanent delegates, yesterday, demanded all countries to classify the Houthi militia Terrorist Organisation.

The experts added to Al-Ittihad that the recent decisions issued by the Arab League unanimously confirm this success of the Emirati diplomacy, and that this success is due to the excellence of the diplomatic apparatus and foreign policy in the Emirates, which always seeks to spread peace and stability in the region.

The Council of the League of Arab States, at the level of permanent delegates, during its meeting last Sunday at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo, strongly condemned the brutal and sinister terrorist attack on civilians and civilian targets by the terrorist Houthi militia on civilian facilities in the UAE on January 17, with missiles and drones, and called on all countries to classify The Houthi group is a terrorist organization.

Ambassador Gamal Bayoumi, former Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister, confirmed that the United Arab Emirates has succeeded, due to its usual diplomacy, in spreading peace and stability in the region, and in uniting the position of Arab countries on the demand to classify the Houthis as a terrorist group, adding: “The UAE is sure that no one in the Arab world will fail. in supporting it,” noting that the UAE, since its founding by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, has been striving to spread peace.

Ambassador Jamal Bayoumi told Al-Ittihad that the UAE used one of the very important diplomatic tools in the Arab world, which is the Arab League, which unanimously condemned the Houthi terrorist attack on Abu Dhabi on January 17 and yesterday, Monday. The UAE demanded it after the brutal attack on its lands. It was at the level of permanent delegates, and this is a great evidence of the consensus of visions and positions, Arab support and solidarity with the Emirates.

He pointed out that there has been a decision by the largest regional organization in the Arab region, the Arab League, which condemned this terrorist behavior, and therefore no country or institution in the world can challenge this decision and the Arab consensus, stressing that the decision issued by the League calling for placing Al Houthi on The lists of terrorism will be accepted and universally supported, noting that the United Nations will not ignore the decision of the largest Arab organization condemning the Houthis, and therefore it must move towards implementing this decision, and put the Houthis on the lists of terrorism.

He concluded his speech by stressing that the UAE is a young country since its inception, built on modern foundations, and will continue its diplomatic, political and security successes. This is not surprising for a country based on the foundations of modernity and international law, in addition to its good relationship with all Arab countries.

For his part, Ambassador Ali Al-Hafni, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for African Affairs, stressed that the success of the Emirati diplomacy in the Arab League will push the world towards placing “Al-Houthi among the groups and organizations registered on the lists of terrorism,” especially after many countries of the world condemned the attacks carried out by militias. Al-Houthi on the UAE and Saudi Arabia, stressing that the decisions issued by the Arab League unanimously confirm this.

Ambassador Ali Al-Hafni, during his speech to Al-Ittihad, indicated that this Emirati success is due to the excellence of the diplomatic apparatus and foreign policy, which are implemented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates and the Emirati government, and the success of the Arab League through this closeness, cooperation and solidarity that we witnessed in the meeting The last university council to discuss the Houthi terrorist attack on the UAE, and to take a quick and comprehensive decision in this regard, which confirms that Bait Al Arab is still active and plays the role assigned to it and expected of it in such circumstances and crises.

He pointed out that the bad situation in Yemen has been prolonged, and that the Yemeni people are paying this bill, noting that the practices that the Houthis have resorted to in recent times are vocal practices, and condemned by the international community, noting that the UN Security Council condemned these practices and these actions. The cross-border terrorist targeting civilians sometimes in the Kingdom, sometimes in the UAE, piracy of ships, confiscation of transported shipments, laying mines and threatening maritime navigation, stressing that the continued deterioration of the living conditions of Yemenis is due to the crimes committed by the Houthis.

In turn, the Yemeni writer and political analyst, Mahmoud Al-Taher, praised the decisions issued by the Arab League Council, which condemned the Houthi terrorist attack on Abu Dhabi, and demanded the world classify this group on terrorist lists, stressing that there is a great Arab agreement to condemn the terrorist Houthi group for its crimes against the Yemeni people. Its neighbors from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, stressing that all Arabs gathered around condemning the brutal terrorist attacks on the sisterly Emirates, is evidence that there is a new Arab awakening, and that they felt the danger imposing on the region.

The Yemeni political analyst confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the Houthi group is a terrorist group more dangerous than ISIS, and that the UAE, through its usual diplomacy with its neighbors, succeeded in issuing this important decision from the Arab League, which will have the greatest impact globally in classifying Al Houthi as a terrorist group. He stressed the need to stand united with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, noting that the UAE is moving in the direction of peace, and has hosted many peace conferences, and calls for peace.