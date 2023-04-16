Shaaban Bilal (Abu Dhabi, Cairo)

Experts and political researchers said that the state of Brazil, for many decades, represented a great economic, diplomatic and political power in the Latin American region after the successes it achieved that enabled it to lead advanced positions in various fields within the framework of its region and globally.

Brazil is of great importance within the UAE’s strategy to strengthen and expand its relations with Latin American countries, and to strengthen bridges of cooperation with them in various fields, based on Brazil’s presence and political and economic importance, whether in its regional environment or at the global level.

The bilateral relations between the UAE and Brazil are characterized by dynamism and maintaining continuous development, benefiting from the support of the wise leadership in both countries, and their keenness to strengthen the bonds of joint cooperation in all fields.

The mutual and continuous official visits between senior officials of both countries reflect the depth and solidity of the bilateral relations between them, and the common desire to move them towards further development and progress, in the interest of the two friendly peoples, as well as within the framework of the UAE’s hosting of the Climate Summit “COP 28”.

From Brazil, Ali Farhat, a researcher specializing in Latin American affairs, said that Brazil is one of the largest countries in Latin America and the pivotal country that established Mercosur (the Southern Common Market) and many regional organizations that brought together Latin American countries.

Farhat added, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the Brazilian economy also has a great impact on Latin American countries, especially neighboring countries such as Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia, explaining that Brazil, especially in light of the presence of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is considered one of the countries leading the march. Latin American countries, which was evident through the regional tours to Uruguay and Argentina in order to convince these countries to have a unified political decision in negotiations with the European Union and China, which would make them a leader in Latin America and an influence in political and economic affairs.

Farhat pointed out that cooperation between the UAE and Brazil is important at all economic, political and tourism levels, adding that Brazil has sensed the importance of relations with the UAE, especially since trade exchange between the two countries reached $5.7 billion, and the last year increased by 74% compared to 2021, which indicates However, there are ambitious projects between the two countries, especially since the UAE has shown Brazil that it has investment intentions in many sectors such as mining, real estate, tourism, education, infrastructure and others.

The researcher, who specializes in Latin American affairs, stressed that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is certain that his visit to the UAE is important for further economic and political cooperation for the UAE’s role in the Middle East region, as it is one of the developed countries in various fields, adding that Da Silva seeks to open Brazil’s doors to economic companies and investments, and the UAE comes at the top of the list that Brazil aspires to host as an investor, and to conclude joint agreements with it on the economic, cultural and tourism levels.

«Cup 28»

Farahat pointed out that the UAE’s hosting of the Climate Summit “COP 28” comes on top of the priorities for Brazil, which is an essential element in the field of environment and under its protection is the lung of the world “Amazon forests”, which poses a great challenge to the countries of the world as a result of the continuous fires and systematic cutting that has destroyed a third of the forest’s trees. , stressing that Brazil would like this issue to be of international concern; Because the challenges are great, and may pose a great threat to all countries of the world.

The researcher specializing in Latin American affairs stated that Brazil is seeking to agree with the UAE to unify an agenda at this summit on protecting the Amazon forests and the environment in general, explaining that there is great seriousness from the UAE in the environmental field, and it was a pioneer in the field of environmental protection, spreading clean energy and receiving such These events make it a strategic partner at all levels for the State of Brazil.

Huge potential

Professor of International Law at the Brazilian University of Fundaçao GetUlio Vargas, Dr. Salem Nasser, said that there are huge potentials in the UAE and Brazil that can be exploited by the two countries to achieve more cooperation in various fields.

Nasser added, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that there have been extended and strategic relations for more than half a century between Brazil and the UAE within the framework of the extended relations with the countries of the Middle East and the Arab and Islamic world, adding that the UAE comes in the first place in terms of relations with regard to Brazil.

Nasser pointed out that there is diplomatic and political flexibility and openness in international relations, explaining that these capabilities also help them to cooperate in many regional and global issues in light of the availability of the necessary capabilities for that, on top of which is the protection of the Amazon forests, which is an important issue that will be on the climate summit table in light of Presidency of the Emirates.

The academic specializing in Brazilian affairs added that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is a pioneer of international politics and a pivotal person in Latin America, noting that Brazil has all the ingredients to be a giant country in the world with its water resources, agriculture, forests, large geographical area and human forces.