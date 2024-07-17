Abdullah Abu Daif (Cairo)

The United Arab Emirates has succeeded in mediating for the sixth time to achieve a new prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, which resulted in the release of about 190 people from prison between the two parties in an operation that comes amid a broad military escalation between the two parties, which prompted experts to emphasize the pivotal role of the Emirates in regional and international peace.

Experts told Al-Ittihad: With the latest step, the UAE is achieving unprecedented diplomatic success in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and is pushing towards opening talks and political mediation between the two countries in light of the failure of the international community and the involvement of major powers in increasing the military crisis since 2022 between Russia and Ukraine.

In a related context, Ukrainian political expert Vadim Alexander confirmed that the UAE has proven on six consecutive occasions that it is an independent party supporting humanitarian negotiations on the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine.

He explained that this represents a real success for the UAE’s diplomacy and its continuous efforts to promote regional and international peace over the past years.

Alexander added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that there is an urgent need for the international community to cooperate with the UAE as a real mediator to achieve peace in the Ukrainian-Russian crisis, not only on the humanitarian level, but also on the political level.

He pointed out that the UAE represents a model in pushing towards peace, thanks to its non-involvement in any conflicts or its support for one party at the expense of the other.

The political expert also pointed out that both the Ukrainian and Russian sides respect the UAE’s diplomatic efforts, which always seek diplomatic solutions and provide humanitarian assistance to the affected parties. These efforts have resulted in the exchange of prisoners from both sides and the reunification of families over the past two years.

Russian political analyst Andrey Ontkov said that the UAE is once again playing a prominent diplomatic role and is the most successful mediator between Russia and Ukraine at the global level.

He pointed out that the UAE succeeded in concluding a new prisoner exchange deal despite the major escalation between the two countries, which reflects a tremendous diplomatic success in pushing the two parties to reach humanitarian understandings.

Ontkov added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the success of the UAE’s diplomatic mediation gives great hope for resolving the crisis between Russia and Ukraine at the political level, especially in light of the faltering bilateral negotiations between the two countries and the failure of the international community to achieve tangible progress.

He stressed that the UAE has become viewed as a key party in pushing for the peace process, thanks to its policy of non-alignment, which has made it an acceptable mediator for all.

Ontkov pointed out that the UAE is a model of peace, as everyone sees it as the greatest driver of peace in the region and the world.

He praised its role in resolving regional and international conflicts, stressing that the UAE has not been involved in any armed conflicts, unlike many regional and international powers.

Political analyst Amr El-Deeb stressed that the United Arab Emirates plays a prominent and influential diplomatic role at the global level, as it has become the most successful mediator between Russia and Ukraine.

Al-Deeb pointed out that the UAE succeeded in concluding a new prisoner exchange deal, despite the major escalation between the two countries, which reflects a tremendous diplomatic success in pushing the two parties to reach humanitarian understandings.

Al-Deeb added that this diplomatic success of the UAE highlights its role as an honest and independent mediator in international conflicts, which makes it an acceptable party to everyone.

He explained that the UAE is considered a model for pushing for peace in the region and the world, given its non-involvement in any armed conflicts or support for one party at the expense of the other. This position enhances its position as a real and reliable mediator, capable of achieving progress in the stalled negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Al-Deeb pointed out that the success of the UAE’s diplomatic mediation gives great hope for the possibility of resolving the crisis between Russia and Ukraine at the political level, especially in light of the faltering bilateral negotiations between the two countries and the failure of the international community to achieve tangible progress.

He added that the international community needs to deal with the UAE as a true mediator for peace, not only on the humanitarian level, but also on the political level.

He stressed that the UAE has proven over the past years its ability to push for diplomatic solutions and provide humanitarian assistance to affected parties, which has contributed to achieving tangible positive results.

Al-Deeb also explained that both the Ukrainian and Russian sides respect the UAE’s diplomatic efforts, which always seek peaceful solutions and provide humanitarian assistance to the affected parties.

He stressed that the UAE has been able to reunite prisoners from both sides over the past two years, which reflects its great success in this field.

In the same context, Al-Deeb pointed out that the UAE is a model of peace, as everyone views it as the biggest supporter of peace in the region and the world.

He praised its role in resolving regional and international conflicts, stressing that the UAE has not been involved in any armed conflicts, unlike many regional and international powers.

He added that the UAE has always demonstrated a firm commitment to promoting peace and stability, making it a reliable mediator capable of achieving tangible progress in international conflicts.

Al-Deeb concluded by saying: The UAE’s diplomatic success in achieving a prisoner exchange deal between Russia and Ukraine reflects its ability to achieve progress in international crises, and highlights its role as a real and effective mediator in international conflicts.

He stressed that the UAE will always remain a role model in promoting peace and stability at the regional and international levels.