Abdullah Abu Daif (Cairo, Beirut)

The maneuvers of the political elites in Lebanon continue, which deepens the economic tragedy that strikes the country, amid the presidential and governmental vacuum in light of the inability of the political forces to agree on a candidate for the presidency.

Lebanese experts and officials confirm that the public scene in Lebanon has become dispersed between political forces that do not care about Lebanon’s interests, and set their sights on their narrow partisan and sectarian interests.

They warned of the seriousness of the continuation of the current deteriorating situation, and the disruption of aspects of the daily life of the people who are experiencing a humanitarian and food crisis, due to the political vacuum and the incompatibility between the parliamentary forces that failed to elect a new president for the country after voting 10 times.

2022 was the third year in a row that passed after the outbreak of the financial crisis in Lebanon, without the country having yet to implement any comprehensive plan for economic rescue and exit from the collapse.

Fadi Karam, a member of the Lebanese Parliament, stressed the need for political consensus that includes all political forces, in line with the country’s interests first, warning that Lebanon’s inability to provide its basic needs of food and medicine will affect everyone, not just certain groups.

The member of the Lebanese Parliament added, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that as long as Lebanon remains captive and detained in the axis of other regimes, it will suffer various crises, and there will be no solutions except by liberation from the grip of the forces that mortgaged Lebanon abroad, in reference to the terrorist “Hezbollah” militia. .

The Lebanese parliament set a record number of times for voting to elect a new president for the republic, but the parliamentary blocs have not yet agreed on a candidate to succeed Michel Aoun, whose second presidential term ended at the end of last October, at a time when the government is unable to take decisions because it is a limited caretaker government. powers.

For his part, Lebanese political analyst George Aqouri told Al-Ittihad that the Lebanese have no way but to agree with each other, especially with a clear state of popular discontent towards all political elites in light of a long-standing food and bread crisis, which affects everyone. Aqouri added that the deteriorating situation that Lebanon is suffering makes it a hostage to all variables, and it is experiencing a crisis at all levels, at a time when there are no executive engines working seriously and quickly to solve the grinding crisis.

He pointed out that there is an urgent need to fill the constitutional void in the executive institutions, whether the presidency or the Council of Ministers, which is administered on a temporary basis without an actual and real presence to solve crises on the ground, which are exacerbated more with the passage of time.