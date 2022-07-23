Ahmed Shaaban (Capitals)

The important agreement signed by Russia and Ukraine yesterday, to reopen Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea and resume the export of grain, was welcomed globally as a glimmer of hope for alleviating the global food crisis, which was exacerbated by the Ukrainian crisis.

Political experts and analysts believed that the agreement might pave the way towards a settlement and a breakthrough in the Ukrainian crisis. They assured the Union that the agreement creates favorable conditions for negotiations on the most fundamental issues, and represents an open window for dialogue between the two countries. Dr. Amr El-Deeb, a professor at the Institute of International Relations and World History at the Russian Lobachevsky University, considered that the agreement represents a real and awaited solution to the global food crisis, especially in the Middle East.

He added to Al-Ittihad: The negotiations were with Russia’s participation and final approval, so it will support the implementation of this agreement, only in the event that it is possible to agree on some corridors that allow the export of these grains safely, while ensuring that ships arriving at Ukrainian ports do not carry weapons.

He stressed that although the agreement is not directly related to the issue of a ceasefire or a political settlement, it does provide favorable conditions for negotiations on the most fundamental issues regarding military operations, provided that the West agrees, as happened in the last agreement.

For his part, Dr. Tarek Fahmy, Professor of Political Science at Cairo University, considered that the agreement is good in its content, and confirms the two parties’ keenness to overcome direct confrontation and provide an atmosphere for building confidence that may lead to political negotiations, pointing to the difficulties related to the transfer of grain and fertilizers, especially the removal of sea mines. Fahmy confirmed to Al-Ittihad that this agreement is an indication of the possibility that Turkey and other countries will play a role in the upcoming political negotiations, adding: “If Turkey succeeds in this and becomes a center for transporting grain to the world through the Black Sea regions, this is a good thing for the three parties,” stressing that The agreement is a glimmer of hope to enter into serious and direct negotiations.

For his part, Italian journalist and analyst Hamza Poccolini considered that the agreement is very important for the European Union, especially Italy, because without Ukrainian wheat, African countries will face problems in food supplies, and this will lead to a sharp increase in migration flows to Europe.

He noted that the agreement could be the beginning of other agreements that would lead to peace between Russia and Ukraine, and therefore it is only the beginning.

On the other hand, Bahaa Mahmoud, a researcher in European affairs, stressed that the agreement is primarily economic, and that Russia is trying to ease the burdens of Western sanctions on it, in light of the agreement signed between Moscow and the United Nations, with the aim of easing some restrictions of Western sanctions on Russia.

He explained to “Al-Ittihad” that this agreement is important for the existence of a solution to part of the global food crisis, and the exclusion of some issues related to human security, so that the crisis takes on a humanitarian dimension and reduces the losses resulting from it. Ambassador Rakha Ahmed Hassan, Assistant Foreign Minister of Egypt, agreed on this agreement as a very important step and the beginning of resolving the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine, stressing that the agreement helps other parties, such as the United Nations, Turkey and the European Union, to reach to convince Russia and Ukraine to return to the negotiating table that started before. in Turkey.

Ambassador Gamal Bayoumi, former assistant foreign minister, welcomed this agreement, which he described as humanitarian, stressing that it is a multi-benefit step, and created open windows for dialogue.