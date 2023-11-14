Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

Diplomats, experts, and World Health Organization officials praised the extremely positive impact of Operation “Gallant Knight 3,” which was directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. Because it contributes significantly to improving the living conditions of the people of Gaza, and alleviates the suffering of the wounded and sick through the integrated Emirati field hospital, especially in light of the current tragic circumstances.

Ambassador Mohamed Al-Orabi, Chairman of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs and former Egyptian Foreign Minister, said that the UAE’s launch of Operation “Gallant Knight 3” came out of an Arab and humanitarian duty, and it seeks through this great operation to create a lifeline for the Palestinian people in Gaza, especially in The difficult conditions he is currently living in remain due to the war and siege continuing for more than a month.

He added to Al-Ittihad that the UAE, with its great role, always seeks to help and support the Arab peoples, highly appreciating the name of the operation “The Gallant Knight 3”, which expresses strength, courage and speed in providing relief to those in need, and carries many meanings that characterize the UAE. Al-Orabi pointed out the importance of Arab solidarity and integration in helping the Palestinian brothers in Gaza, and so that the Palestinian people feel that the Arab countries, especially the UAE, stand by them and provide them with humanitarian support. The UAE, by nature, is a pioneer in providing humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, and always adopts humanitarian initiatives. He added that the UAE’s generosity through Operation “Gallant Knight 3” has a significant impact on improving living conditions, and has a positive impact on the Palestinian people in Gaza, in light of the current situation there and the difficult circumstances they are going through, especially since the UAE does not only provide humanitarian support, But it also provides political support to the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause, which is support and a role known to everyone, and Operation “Gallant Knight 3” is an important humanitarian step that complements the political position adopted by the UAE towards the Palestinian people, based on its permanent approach to fraternal and Arab solidarity with brothers, and eliminating injustice against them. Palestinian people.

Field hospital

For his part, Dr. Jamal Esmat, Advisor to the World Health Organization in the Middle East, praised the establishment of the integrated Emirati field hospital inside the Gaza Strip, which was directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in light of the deteriorating health situation in the country. The Strip and a third of Gaza’s hospitals were out of service due to the bombing and lack of fuel.

He told Al-Ittihad that the Emirati field hospital equipped with the presence of specialized volunteer doctors is extremely important for providing health and medical services, and saves the wounded, injured, and sick Palestinians the trouble of traveling long distances outside Gaza to receive treatment, and weakens their chance of recovery. Thus, the field hospital contributes to alleviating Suffering for the sick and wounded.

The Global Health Advisor pointed out that the Emirati field hospital is equipped with the specialties that the wounded and injured need, such as emergency cases, orthopedic and neurosurgery, and medical supplies and medicines. It is certain that it will play a very important role and alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza in light of the closure of most of its hospitals or their departure from… Service due to fuel shortages or bombing, appreciating the opening of the door for doctors and volunteers to volunteer to support the humanitarian operation through Operation “The Gallant Knight 3.”

Estimated positions

In turn, Dr. Ahmed Zaree, the official spokesman for Al-Azhar University, praised Operation “The Gallant Knight 3” to support the Palestinian people in Gaza, considering that the UAE’s efforts and initiatives are not new to the Gaza Strip, as they have been present for many years, and aid and support are coming now in these difficult circumstances that The Palestinian people are suffering. This confirms the valued positions of the UAE. Because the Palestinian people are in dire need of all support, and the establishment of an integrated field hospital comes after many hospitals were damaged, some of them went out of service, and there were thousands of wounded, to fill the major shortage in the health sector.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Zaree praised the interaction of charitable and humanitarian institutions in the Emirates with this event, which were quick to provide all assistance to support their brothers in the Arab and Islamic world, and are always proactive in doing good, and they are the first charitable organizations to rush to provide humanitarian work and extend a helping hand to everyone. , especially for the people of Gaza, which supports the Palestinian people and raises the morale of our brothers in Gaza. Zaree said: This operation contributes to improving the living conditions of the Palestinian people in Gaza, especially after the destruction of all elements of life there, including homes, hospitals and schools. Therefore, they are in dire need of this urgent aid, to help them return again to normal life before the war. , after great losses of property, luggage and everything.

The official spokesman for Al-Azhar University concluded his speech to Al-Ittihad, saying: “The UAE’s standing with the brothers in Gaza in their plight and providing them with aid confirms that the United Arab Emirates is at the heart of Arabism and in the eyes of every Arab and has all appreciation and respect,” turning to God. Praying for the leaders and people of the Emirates to grant success, payment and acceptance for all the humanitarian and charitable work they provide to the peoples of the entire world.