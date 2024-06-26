Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

The United Arab Emirates succeeded in concluding a new prisoner exchange deal between Russia and Ukraine, which led to the release of about 180 people from prison between the two parties in a process that comes in light of a widespread military escalation between the two parties, which prompted experts to emphasize the UAE’s pivotal role in regional and international peace.

Experts told Al-Ittihad that, with the latest step, the UAE is achieving an unprecedented diplomatic success in the level of the Russian-Ukrainian war and is pushing towards opening dialogue and political mediation between the two countries in light of the failure of the international community and the involvement of major powers in increasing the military crisis since 2022 between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian political analyst Andrey Ontkov said that once again the United Arab Emirates is playing a prominent diplomatic role and is considered the most successful mediator between Russia and Ukraine at the global level, as it succeeded in concluding a new prisoner exchange deal despite the major escalation that occurred between the two countries. The UAE has achieved tremendous diplomatic success in Pushing the two parties to reach humanitarian understandings.

He added to Al-Ittihad that the success of the UAE diplomatic mediation gives great hope at the political level to resolve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine in light of the faltering bilateral negotiations between the two countries and the failure of the international community to achieve a push forward, while the UAE will be seen as an original party in pushing towards the peace process as a country that applies a model. The lack of bias made it an acceptable mediator for all.

He pointed out that everyone views the UAE as the greatest driver of peace in the region and the world for its constant work to resolve regional and international conflicts and for its non-involvement in any way in contexts of war and armed conflict in which many regional and international powers are involved.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the governments of the Russian Federation and Ukraine for their cooperation, which led to the success of the UAE’s efforts.

The Ministry stressed the UAE’s continued efforts to support all efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a peaceful solution to the conflict between the two countries, stressing that dialogue, reducing escalation, and adopting the diplomatic path is the only way to resolve the crisis, and will contribute to alleviating the resulting humanitarian effects.

In a related context, Ukrainian political expert Vadim Alexander said that the UAE has proven five times that it is an independent party to support humanitarian negotiations regarding the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, indicating that the matter represents a real success for UAE diplomacy and its push towards regional and international peace over the past years. .

The Ukrainian political expert added to Al-Ittihad that there is an urgent need for the international community to deal with the UAE as it is the true mediator of peace to resolve the Ukrainian-Russian crisis on the political level and not just on the humanitarian level, especially since it is a model for pushing for peace in the region and the world and not being involved in any conflicts. Of any kind or guidance and support for one party at the expense of the other.

He pointed out that the Ukrainian and Russian sides affirm their respect for the UAE’s diplomatic efforts, which pushed every time towards diplomatic solutions and the provision of humanitarian aid to the affected parties. This resulted in the release of prisoners from both sides and the gathering of families over the past two years.