Shaaban Bilal and Abdullah Abu Deif (Washington)

In an incident that overshadowed global events, the world was surprised by an assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump during his election speech in one of the most decisive states in the US elections, Pennsylvania, days before accepting the official nomination of the Republican Party in the presidential elections in an attack that will further fuel the American political division and raise questions about the chances of both Trump and Biden in the elections.

Professor of Political Science at the University of Jordan, Dr. Muhammad Masalha, considered that the incident targeting Trump is not a unique precedent in the history of American politics, and that its victims were working presidents, explaining that American society is full of political differences that may result in such incidents.

He added to Al-Ittihad that Trump is a controversial figure and is capable of conflicting with his political opponents, and that the Republican Party supports Trump because he is the most influential figure that the party values ​​and wants to support to run again.

He pointed out that the assassination attempt on Trump creates more sympathy, because he has become as if he is a victim of his political opponents at the elite level and individuals who oppose his policies, stressing that Trump has benefited from this incident and exploited it in the media, especially since it is close to the elections.

Political and strategic expert Dr. Amer Al-Sabaila said that this incident cannot be ignored because it targets a former US president and the most prominent candidate in the presidential elections, who has not stopped leading the electoral scene throughout his career.

He added to Al-Ittihad that this incident places responsibility on the security services and the Biden administration itself, and puts Trump in a point of strength, explaining that Trump has undoubtedly transformed from the image that was drawn of him from the accused in cases to the victim of a security system, targeting and mobilization against him.

He stressed that this is reflected in Trump’s popularity at home and in the position of Biden and his administration, which is forced to dig into a defensive corner rather than an attack, in addition to the world’s adaptation to Trump, and that this incident could constitute the beginning of a support campaign at the international level.

For her part, Marah Al-Baqaei, an active member of the American Republican Party, considered the incident to be tragic and shocking to American society, which thought it had said goodbye to incidents of political violence since the attempted assassination of President Reagan more than forty years ago.

She added to Al-Ittihad that what happened to Trump will lead to major changes in the electoral race in terms of security, and that security measures will be significantly tightened, especially after the criticism directed at the security team surrounding Trump. For her part, international relations researcher Nourhan Abu Al-Fotouh said that the American scene was characterized by tension in light of the intensification of the competition between current President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, especially after the last debate between the candidates for the upcoming elections, and the scene became more tense with the shooting of Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania.

She explained to Al-Ittihad that the incident reveals the escalation of security instability within the United States, as Trump supporters have begun pointing fingers at Biden, which portends more intense tension between the political candidates and their respective supporters.

She pointed out that this incident could affect the popularity of Trump’s campaign, who has always stressed the importance of achieving security, criticizing Biden’s security policies, whether domestic or foreign, such as border policies, especially immigration with Mexico, accusing him of threatening internal stability.

Nourhan Abu Al-Fotouh pointed out that although Trump’s popularity may have been affected, the greater likelihood is that this incident comes at a time when US President Joe Biden is already facing several challenges, in light of the internal division among Democrats over support for Biden’s candidacy for the elections and the increasing calls for his withdrawal after they described his performance in the debate against Trump as weak and below their expectations, but they have not yet been able to come up with a reliable alternative. Therefore, many Republicans expected the incident to boost support for the former president and motivate his electoral base to participate in the elections scheduled for next November.

In the same context, Hazem Ghabra, a former advisor at the US State Department, said that it is clear that the American street has not yet grasped the true extent of what happened and its seriousness.

The former US official attributes much of what happened to the tense and charged political discourse that has prevailed in recent years.

Dr. Nabil Mikhail, Professor of Political Science at George Washington University, said that although the conclusions may be early, the results are clear so far regarding the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.

He pointed out several key points, the most important of which is that the incident will lead to an increase in Trump’s popularity and the public’s sympathy for him, as Trump now appears as a victim of fierce media attacks, and it is believed that these attacks have prompted some extremists to try to get rid of him physically.

He pointed out that accusations of political violence were mainly directed at the American right and the conservative populist movement.

“However, this incident shows that violence can come from both sides, right and left,” he said. “It is expected that the discussion will now focus on the phenomenon of violence in American political life, while recognizing that violence occurs from all sides.”