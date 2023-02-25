Ahmed Mourad (Cairo)

Diplomats and experts have praised the efforts of the State of Kuwait as a cornerstone of the joint Gulf action system, through its active and influential role in the work of the Gulf Cooperation Council, stressing that its efforts have contributed to strengthening solidarity, harmony and cooperation among the GCC countries at various levels.

Diplomats and experts confirmed in statements to Al-Ittihad that Kuwait has been keen, during the past four decades, to achieve the goals of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and to overcome any difficulties that stand in the way of economic, political and military integration between the Gulf countries, and it is still seeking to reach comprehensive Gulf unity.

They praised the State of Kuwait’s keenness to reunite the Gulf house by using its soft power to achieve consensus and rapprochement between the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and described it as a “living model” of balance in its diplomatic relations with neighboring countries, based on the principles of fruitful neutrality.

Over the past decades, the State of Kuwait has formed a cornerstone of the GCC joint action system through its active and influential role in the work of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which has contributed to strengthening solidarity, harmony and cooperation between the GCC states at various political, economic, military, cultural and social levels, as Ambassador Barakat Al-Farra confirms. Former Palestinian ambassador to Cairo and permanent delegate to the Arab League.

Al-Farra explained to Al-Ittihad that Kuwait contributed significantly to the establishment of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and this came out of its belief in the importance of the unity and interdependence of the Arab Gulf states, and the influential role of this unity in defending the interests of the Gulf peoples.

The late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, played a prominent role in establishing the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and he believed in the idea of ​​the Gulf countries meeting under one umbrella of work in an institutional form, and on May 16, 1976 he visited the United Arab Emirates and held talks with the late God willing, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, on the establishment of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

During the Eleventh Arab Summit Conference held in Jordan in November 1980, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah presented to the leaders of the Gulf states the Kuwaiti vision of a joint Gulf strategy for cooperation in all fields.

In February of the following year, a conference of the foreign ministers of the six Gulf states (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar) was held in Saudi Arabia. The meeting resulted in an agreement to establish a council for cooperation between the Gulf states. On the 25th and 26th of May 1981, the first summit conference of the Arab Gulf States was held in Abu Dhabi, which is the founding conference of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, in which the final ratification of the statute of the Council took place, and the Kuwaiti Abdullah Yaqoub Bishara was chosen to be the first Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Palestinian diplomat said: Kuwait has been keen during the past four decades to achieve the goals of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and to overcome any difficulties that stand in the way of economic, political and military integration among the member states of the Council, and it is still seeking to reach comprehensive Gulf unity within the framework of an insightful national vision that always appears in a form It is clear when any Gulf summit is held.

He praised the Kuwaiti role in supporting the joint Gulf action at the political, economic, social and military levels, which was evident in the Gulf summits held in Kuwait, which resulted in many agreements, initiatives and mechanisms that strengthened the process of Gulf solidarity.

7 Gulf summits

The State of Kuwait hosted 7 summits of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and many historic decisions were issued, most notably the establishment of the unified military command and the approval of the defense strategy.

The fifth Gulf summit, which was held in November 1984, was the first Gulf summit to be hosted by Kuwait, and it approved the formula regulating the right of ownership for citizens in the member states.

In December 1991, Kuwait hosted the 12th Gulf Summit, which dealt with regional developments in the Gulf region in light of the liberation of Kuwait and its restoration of its freedom, independence and sovereignty, and reviewed the outcome of a decade of joint work in the political, security, military, economic and social fields. In December 1997, Kuwait hosted the 18th Gulf Summit, which approved measures to facilitate the movement of citizens, the flow of goods, and the movement of trade exchange between member states.

In December 2003, the 24th Gulf Summit was held in Kuwait, which affirmed its categorical rejection of everything that would lead to the fragmentation of Iraq, the need to preserve its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and commitment to the principle of non-interference in its internal affairs.

The 30th Gulf Summit was held in Kuwait in December 2009, during which the leaders of the Gulf states agreed to enhance the joint cooperation process and push it to broader and more comprehensive horizons.

In December 2013, the 34th Gulf Summit was held in Kuwait, and the Kuwait Declaration was issued, which confirmed the continuation of work to achieve economic integration among the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

In December 2017, Kuwait hosted the 38th Gulf Summit, which dealt with the vision of the late Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, which was approved in December 2015, and included the transition from the stage of cooperation to the stage of union.

national positions

Ambassador Barakat Al-Farra praised the important and pivotal roles played by the State of Kuwait in supporting and sponsoring Arab and Gulf issues, on the grounds that it is a national Arab state, which makes it take honorable national positions towards the events and issues of the nation, which is something witnessed by all Arab peoples from the Gulf to the ocean.

On the military level, the State of Kuwait is keen to enhance aspects of cooperation between the various armed forces of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to ensure the unity and safety of the GCC countries’ lands and protect them from any external threat, which was expressed by the Kuwaiti Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, during the 19th session of the Gulf Defense Council. which was held in Riyadh last November.

The Kuwaiti minister said: The exceptional and emergency circumstances witnessed by the regional and international arenas and the consequent acceleration of events push us towards achieving the highest levels of readiness, vigilance, and readiness for our armed forces to confront various situations and changes, which requires work to develop and activate the system of cooperation and joint defense action based on certainty and confidence. The great capabilities of our forces and their efficiency in carrying out the various tasks and duties assigned to them.

Stock of achievements

For her part, the Omani researcher, Dr. Amal bint Talib Al-Jahuri, confirmed in statements to Al-Ittihad that the State of Kuwait celebrates its 62nd National Day amid a wide balance of achievements at the local and Gulf levels, and this is evident in the prominent Kuwaiti role in supporting the process of joint Gulf action since its birth. The idea of ​​establishing the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf came to His Highness the late Emir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who was looking forward to the existence of a gathering that would include the Gulf countries and promote the Gulf citizen in all fields.

The Omani researcher said: “Since the establishment of the Gulf Cooperation Council until now, Kuwait has been striving to support the blessed march of the Council, to continue to strengthen the Gulf house, and to do everything that would achieve security, prosperity and stability for the GCC states and their peoples.”

Dr. Amal Al-Jahuriyyah recalled the words of the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, at the first Gulf summit, when he said: “Gulf cooperation is a construct made by the will of the peoples of the Gulf, and it is a sincere response to the realities of life in this part of the world, and it is our gift to our sons and sons of Arabism, our decisions and our responsibilities.” The steps for our future, the image of our hopes, and the testing of our will are a covenant between us and our peoples.

She emphasized that the words of the late Emir of Kuwait had a clear impact on drawing up many plans and programs aimed at the interest of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and reflected the keenness to achieve the goals of the joint Gulf entity, and to upgrade what it offers to support Arab and Gulf action.

The State of Kuwait continues now, under the leadership of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in its keenness to support the joint Gulf march, and continues to work to advance the blessed march of cooperation to achieve more achievements in various fields, in a way that meets the aspirations of the peoples of the Gulf countries.

cultural cooperation

Over the past four decades, Kuwait has been keen to expand the scope of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s actions at the various political, economic, military, social and cultural levels, and it has played an important role in the field of joint cultural work.

3 secretaries from Kuwait

Among the 7 people who assumed the position of Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, 3 are Kuwaitis who occupied this position, which makes Kuwait the most Gulf country to maintain this position.

The Kuwaiti Abdullah bin Yaqoub Bishara is the first Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and he held the position from May 1981 to March 1993. As for the Kuwaiti economist, Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, he held the position for a period of 3 years, from February 2020 to January 2023.

At the last Gulf summit, the Kuwaiti diplomat, Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, was chosen to be the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as of February 1, 2023. From Kuwait’s march in the leadership of the Council, and establishes the importance of its role in sponsoring and supporting the joint Gulf action system.

Soft power diplomacy

Omani writer and analyst Zainab bint Khamis Al-Zadjali said: Kuwait is one of the countries with unlimited political and diplomatic benevolence in the Gulf region, and it has multiple positive roles, in terms of the diplomatic approach it follows through its policy that is characterized by balance, impartiality and methodology, which had a profound impact on Gulf class unit.

The Omani writer and analyst confirmed to Al-Ittihad that Kuwait has not hesitated, since its independence in 1961, to build strong relations with its neighbors, and has always sought to create balance in the Gulf region through neutrality and positive mediation, which had a clear impact on advancing Gulf cohesion.

Zainab Al-Zadjali considered the State of Kuwait a living example of balance in its diplomatic relations with neighboring countries, based on the principles of fruitful neutrality, and its desire to reunite the Gulf house by using its soft power to achieve consensus and rapprochement between the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.