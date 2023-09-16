Abdullah Abu Deif (Mogadishu, Cairo)

Somalia has witnessed an increase in terrorist acts recently after months of security stability, which prompted many to call for international cooperation to support the country in confronting the terrorist Al-Shabaab movement, hoping for a new development phase in which Somalis will enjoy after decades of decline in development indicators.

Somali political analyst Yassin Saeed explained that the government efforts led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud need international support in several areas to fight Al-Shabaab militias to enhance security and stability in the country. It can be said that international support in Somalia’s war against terrorism and terrorist groups plays a decisive role in achieving… Security and stability in the country and the entire region.

Yassin Saeed added, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that Somalia needs urgent international decisions to lift the arms embargo to enhance the Somali government’s ability to maintain national security and combat terrorist groups, and to take strict measures to control the distribution of weapons and prevent human rights violations, which will help in Consolidating the government’s role in enforcing law and public security.

Yassin pointed out that supporting the state budget helps finance basic government services such as education, health, and infrastructure. It also helps enhance the government’s ability to provide services to the people and improve the standard of living, in addition to monthly support for army salaries, which contributes greatly to motivating soldiers and participants in the military forces to join. Join the ranks and remain committed to serving the country, which enhances stability and national security in Somalia.

In a related context, Somali political analyst Hassan Mahmoud said: “The country is in dire need of the international community’s solidarity to prevent the return of terrorism again, especially with the withdrawal of the African Union’s Atemis forces, as this requires good coordination between the Somali government and the international community to ensure that international support is used in a manner “It contributes to enhancing stability and development in the country.”

Hassan Mahmoud added, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that strengthening security capabilities is an important element, which is training and preparing the Somali security forces and providing them with weapons and modern technology to improve their ability to combat terrorism, in addition to supporting intelligence, sharing and providing accurate information, and enhancing security cooperation between the countries concerned to combat terrorism. Al-Shabaab terrorist movement.

The political analyst pointed out that Somalia needs help in strengthening the capacity of the government and institutions to support building and strengthening Somali institutions, including the judiciary and police, and promoting development to provide economic and humanitarian support to meet the needs of the people, including providing health care, education, and creating job opportunities.

The political analyst considered that these matters would strengthen the political process, support dialogue and negotiation efforts, resolve internal conflicts peacefully, and support democratic elections, in addition to combating smuggling and terrorist financing, to enhance regional and international cooperation in combating the flow of illegal trade and terrorist financing, and international cooperation can contribute to These areas contribute greatly to achieving stability and security in Somalia and confronting the threat of terrorism.