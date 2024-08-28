Ahmed Shaaban (Kinshasa, Cairo)

Experts specializing in African affairs and international terrorism believe that hopes are largely pinned on the regional and international role in confronting terrorism in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Former Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and Vice President of the Egyptian-African Council, Ambassador Dr. Salah Halima, expressed his deep regret over the significant deterioration of the security situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, due to its confrontation with two terrorist rebel movements, the M23 group and the Alliance of Democratic Forces. Ambassador Halima warned in a statement to Al-Ittihad of the danger of the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo based on ethnic, ideological and religious backgrounds, pointing to the withdrawal of the United Nations, African Union and Coordination Group forces from the Congo as a result of this conflict, and the situation is becoming more severe and security is deteriorating, as a result of the failure to reach an agreement between the ruling regime in the Congo and the political leadership in Rwanda and Uganda.

He stressed the need for better opportunities for the African Union to play a more positive role, with the support of the United Nations, as they seek to maintain security and peace and reach a settlement to the deteriorating situation and discuss it within the framework of the African Peace and Security Council.

According to the Al-Azhar Observatory for Combating Extremism, the Democratic Republic of the Congo ranked first in terrorist crimes last April, and was subjected to four attacks, representing 80% of the total number of operations in the region. The Vice President of the Egyptian-African Council considered that the military coups witnessed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the most recent of which was the failed coup attempt last May, negatively affected the efforts to combat terrorism.

Halima stressed that with the presence of foreign forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, there has been no desired improvement in security and counter-terrorism, whether in Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad or Congo.

For his part, researcher in extremist movements and international terrorism, Mounir Adeeb, pointed out the presence of more than 100 armed groups and terrorist and extremist organizations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which affects its security and the security of the entire African continent, especially since the international community has been affected by tremors related to its presence and role in combating organized crime and confronting terrorist groups.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Adeeb stressed the need for the international community to play its role in confronting terrorism and helping the Democratic Republic of the Congo recover from its slump and confront extremist groups, while supporting comprehensive development efforts.