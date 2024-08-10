Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Severe climate change has increased the suffering of tens of thousands of displaced people in the Gaza Strip, as military operations continue and they are forced to move several times, as they face extreme weather phenomena in a hotter and drier summer, amid a water shortage crisis in the Strip.

The United Nations Environment Programme report revealed the seriousness of the environmental impacts resulting from the war in Gaza, describing them as unprecedented, as they increase temperatures and pollute the soil, water and air, and threaten ecological and natural systems with irreparable damage. The climate change crisis has also been exacerbated by thermal emissions from military activities and waves of displacement that have put pressure on the already limited natural resources in the Strip.

Climate change affects forcibly displaced people, who are more vulnerable to extreme weather events, such as cold snaps in winter and high temperatures in summer, said Laurent Lambert, a climate policy expert.

Lambert explained in statements to Al-Ittihad that there are dire future consequences resulting from what Gaza was exposed to, which will make agricultural work and rebuilding agricultural systems more difficult for at least a decade and perhaps for years more.

He added: “We saw the suffering of the people of Gaza and the deaths as a result of the harsh cold waves last winter, and this is happening again now due to the high temperatures, especially among the most vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and those with chronic diseases.”

For his part, the former director of the Climate and Water Program at the Middle East Institute, Mohammed Mahmoud, says that climate change is exacerbating the existing challenges in Gaza. The extreme heat is exacerbating the public health crisis and raising the death rate, especially with limited access to safe drinking water, in addition to the increased risk of contracting waterborne infectious diseases, most notably cholera, in light of the scarcity of natural fresh water in the Strip.

According to statistics from the Palestinian Ministry of Water, due to the current crisis, Palestinians in Gaza are forced to survive on less than 3 liters of water per day, and often resort to drinking from unsafe and unclean sources, as a result of the damage to the water infrastructure in the Strip, including desalination and treatment plants.