Ahmed Atef and Abdullah Abu Dhif (Cairo)

Experts and analysts in Turkish and Iranian affairs said that there is a quasi-unannounced tradeoff between Turkey and Iran on security in exchange for the economy, which made Turkey an insecure place for Iranian opponents.

The experts added that the recent period witnessed kidnappings and murders of Iranian politicians and dissidents in Turkey.

The American newspaper “New York Times” revealed the sanctuaries it described as “questionable” that Turkey provided to Iranians fleeing persecution in their country, explaining that the kidnappings and murders frightened opponents seeking shelter in Turkey, which prompted them to search for further places, but this did not hide. Their fear of treachery by Ankara and their extradition to Tehran, especially since decades ago Turkey was the first refuge and refuge for many Iranians who crossed the border illegally or took advantage of the visa policy for visitors. The Turkish researcher and political analyst, Hamid Bilgi, said that the rapprochement between Erdogan and Iran has been going on for a long time, and this appears in the absence of any crisis between the two parties over the past years, considering that many Iranian fugitives have taken Turkey as a haven for them, which is very dangerous, especially as it is It may be permitted to extradite them to Tehran again, in the event that one of them is involved in a major political crisis with the existing political system in Iran.

Bilji added to Al-Ittihad that these matters are expected, especially since the Turkish regime will not sacrifice its relations with Iran in order to protect any of its opponents, indicating that it is expected that they will use Turkish lands as a transit center to Europe, but it will be difficult for them to stay there for long periods, for fear Hand them over to Tehran again, especially in light of the joint fugitive handover agreement between the two parties.

Thousands of Iranians have arrived as refugees since 2009 in Turkey, where the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees registered about 40,000 Iranians seeking international protection in Turkey in 2017.

During recent months, a number of Iranian dissidents have been targeted by the Tehran government, as the prominent dissident Habib Shaab was subjected to kidnapping and forcible return to Iran from Turkey, according to what a senior Turkish official said last week, and investigators found that Iranian intelligence agents lured him from his home in Sweden. to Turkey.

Muhammad Mohsen Abu al-Nur, head of the Arab Forum for Iranian Policy Analysis, confirmed that Turkey has made itself a barn or what we might call the “back garden” in which Iran practices intelligence and security work, in exchange for Iran leaving economic outlets for Turkey.

Abu al-Nour pointed out to Al-Ittihad that there is a quasi-agreed, undeclared or official bargain on security in exchange for the economy, meaning that the Turkish banks are the ones that deal in the profits of the Iranian evasion of US sanctions, while Iran left the entire Kurdish arena to Turkey in Kurdistan and Iraq, Represented in the hotel, real estate and procurement sectors for Persians.

The researcher indicated that every day an Iranian politician or journalist is arrested in Turkey and if they do not reach him, they will kill him. Therefore, Turkey has become a very dangerous region and haven for Iranian dissidents.

Turkey is fueling nationalism in Greece

Turkey always tries to exploit nationalism in the framework of its regional conflicts, as it works to use Turkish minorities in a number of countries as a card to achieve its ambitions.

Ankara is pursuing the same policies to fuel nationalism in its neighbor Greece, despite recent efforts to resolve differences with Athens over the East Mediterranean exploration file, and efforts to resolve the Cyprus crisis under UN supervision.

Ankara affirmed its support for the Turkish minority in Greece on what was known as the “National Resistance Day” for the Turks of “Western Thrace.”

This came in a message issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, yesterday, on the occasion of the “Day of National Resistance and Solidarity” in Western Thrace, corresponding to January 29, a day that Ankara considers a historic event because of the attack of the Turkish minority in 1990 from Greek nationalist extremists. Turkey believes that Greece wants to deny the ethnic identity of the Turkish minority from Western Thrace on the basis that the Lausanne Peace Treaty describes the Turks as a “Muslim minority”, while the Turkish authorities say that the agreement and protocol signed with Greece on the exchange of Turkish and Greek populations in 1923 clearly refers to the Turks and Greeks. . However, despite the accusations that Ankara is leveling at Athens of suppressing the rights of the Turkish minority, Greece asserts that it is doing its part towards its citizens, regardless of their ethnic or religious differences. Greece always remembers that it allowed Turkish teachers to coordinate with the Turkish authorities to educate its Muslim minority, but this did not last long with Ankara’s escalatory policies against Athens, which negatively affected the Turkish minority in Greece.