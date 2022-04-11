Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The facts of the expulsion of the head of the Brotherhood “Ennahda” movement in Tunisia, Rashid Ghannouchi, from praying in a number of mosques in the capital, reflected the popular rejection of this movement, which represents the political arm of the “Brotherhood” organization, which many Arab countries classify as a terrorist organization.

Political experts and analysts confirmed that the Tunisian street no longer accepts the presence of the Ennahda movement and the “Brotherhood” on the political scene because of the crises that the movement caused to Tunisia, stressing that “Ennahda” will not regain leadership again.

Tunisian political analyst Munther Thabet said that the surveys of opinions in Tunisia confirm that the head of the Ennahda movement, Rashid Ghannouchi, is rejected by the majority of Tunisian society. Thabet explained to Al-Ittihad that what is happening these days in some of the areas visited by Rashid Ghannouchi to perform prayers is another confirmation that society’s rejection of Ghannouchi does not tolerate any doubt.

The Tunisian political analyst stressed that Ennahda will not regain the leadership it had in the past, and will nonetheless be an effective minority if the secular camp continues to weaken and fragment.

The past few days witnessed the expulsion of a number of Tunisians of the leader of the “Ennahda” movement from mosques in the capital, amid protests against his violent practices.

Social media users in Tunisia circulated a video clip showing the moment of the expulsion of Rashid Ghannouchi, with Tunisians chanting slogans against him for his involvement in acts of violence and terrorism, saying: “O Ghannouchi, you thug, you fight souls, you Ghannouchi, you criminals.”

While Tunisian political analyst Hedi Hamdoun indicated that Rashid Ghannouchi’s movement to mosques very far from his residence is not innocent, but is entering into a new political maneuver aimed at attracting the sympathy of his supporters and playing on the sentiments of Tunisians. He explained to Al-Ittihad that Ghannouchi was expelled by Tunisians who gathered spontaneously and without prior coordination to express their rejection of Ghannouchi, demanding accountability.

Hamdoun pointed out that this old maneuver has become exposed and will not succeed, which was expressed by Tunisians of all sects and groups by their refusal to use mosques for political work and to sow discord.

Tunisian lawyer and political analyst Hazem Kasuri agreed that the expulsion of Ghannouchi and chanting about his involvement in killing and violence confirm that the popular areas on which they were betting expelled them, indicating that this reflects the reality of the Brotherhood’s situation in Tunisia. The Tunisian political analyst stressed to Al-Ittihad that the popular “Brotherhood” incubator has eroded despite the attempts of the parties to support and save them from the clinical death they suffer from, pointing out that this incident is a message to the world that everyone who bets on the “Brotherhood” will be expelled.