Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

After the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia’a al-Sudani, set 9 conditions for candidates for senior positions in the state, in reference to an upcoming change in the form of government and its removal from “quotas”, political analysts and experts indicated the possibility of achieving a major change, even after the exemption of more than 50 officials in government institutions.

Al-Sudani had set conditions and criteria for nominating people for senior positions, including career progression and service in ministries between 10 and 15 years.

Analyst and professor of political media at the Iraqi University, Dr. Fadel Al-Badrani, believes that Al-Sudani is practically moving towards a change far from quotas, and in agreement with the political forces that had nominated ministers and officials to take over positions.

Al-Badrani indicated in a statement to Al-Ittihad that “the consultations between Al-Sudani and the political forces put everyone before the truth and the failures that occurred and the reasons that led to these failures, and that Al-Sudani will try to revitalize the performance of his government by changing its tools for the better.”

However, political analyst Muhammad Ali al-Hakim predicted that political differences would occur between al-Sudani and some blocs and parties, due to the ministerial changes.