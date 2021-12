The eruption began on September 19, and Stavros Mililides of Spain’s National Geographic Institute said it was longer than any eruption at La Palma since records began more than 500 years ago.

The molten lava lighting up the night sky was devastating. Lava flows destroyed or destroyed at least 2,650 buildings and caused thousands of people to flee their homes on the island, one of the Canary Islands archipelago, according to the Copernicus Disaster Monitoring Program.