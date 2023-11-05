Arab researchers and academics have confirmed that the UAE contributes to addressing climate change in a practical way through sustainable initiatives and innovative solutions based on scientific research and advanced technology, and stimulates the mobilization of funding for climate action through systematic research and studies.

In statements on the sidelines of their participation in the 17th scientific conference of the Arab Association for Economic Research at the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government in Dubai, the experts considered that the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE is hosting at the end of this month, is a favorable opportunity to develop solutions to world issues, especially climate change, food security, and water scarcity. .

They stressed that the UAE is preparing to welcome the world at the end of this month at the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in light of the movement taking place due to the issue of climate change, which is troubling the world, in order to reach positive results to serve humanity.

They praised the preparations made by academic institutions and universities in the Emirates, including activities and working sessions, and the keenness to include an elite group of experts and specialists, which is in the interest of supporting climate action in conjunction with hosting the Conference of the Parties (COP28).

They stated that the COP28 climate summit will be historic due to the number of participants from countries around the world, which is the largest of its kind compared to previous summits. They pointed out the importance of the scientific contributions of Arab economists, which illustrate the evidence on how to develop solutions that anticipate the future and their impact on Arab economic development. They also praised the research and studies presented by Emirati youth on food security issues and how cities can withstand climate change.