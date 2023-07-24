Youssef Al Bustanji (Abu Dhabi)

Experts have confirmed that the real estate sector in the UAE has today become the preferred destination for private wealth in the world, with the sector attracting investors and private capital owners in the country, the region and the world, looking for viable opportunities and a safe, transparent and stable market.

They told Al-Ittihad that the real estate market in the UAE is characterized by the availability of a legislative structure that protects the rights of all parties, which enhances the market’s attractiveness to investors of various nationalities.

A recent report issued by the UAE Central Bank showed that the value of real estate transactions rose sharply in the UAE market, as its value exceeded 500 billion dirhams in the Dubai market only in 2022, which is the highest ever, with a growth of 77% compared to the previous year, and the year 2022 witnessed the registration of about 122 thousand real estate transactions, an increase of 45% over 2021.

The Central Bank confirmed that the real estate sector in the UAE recorded strong growth during 2022, which is the highest ever, driven by the attractiveness of the UAE market to investors, the availability of high liquidity in the local market, and great wealth among residents of the country, which was pumped into the real estate sector, indicating that the majority of real estate transactions were not funded by banks.

vigorous activity

The Central Bank stated that it had maintained controls controlling financing and lending operations for the real estate sector, foremost of which are the obligations imposed on the borrower in order to reduce the risks that could result from real estate financing.

The report stated that the real estate sector in the UAE recorded strong activity in 2022, despite headwinds in the global economy and increased uncertainty.

And he indicated that despite the economic challenges around the world, the market in the UAE remained an attractive destination for investment.

According to the Central Bank’s data, the real estate sector accounted for 18.5% of the real non-oil GDP of the UAE for the year 2021, while it accounted for 22% of the total credit and financing portfolio and loans of the UAE banking sector.

The bank said that the financing and lending granted to the real estate sector witnessed a modest growth of 0.9% in 2022.

Attracting investments

For his part, Dr. Muhannad Al-Wadiya, Executive Director of Harbor Real Estate Company, and a lecturer at the Dubai Real Estate Institute of the Dubai Land Department, said that several factors have come together over the past few years, and made investing in the real estate market in the UAE the best option globally for investors and private wealth owners.

He explained that in light of fierce competition between various global markets, to attract investments and capital, and to attract investors, the UAE was able, through the development it introduced in its legislation, especially with regard to property laws for foreigners and residency, and the development of its legislative infrastructure, and the provision of necessary solutions for investors, and the adoption of multiple long-term development strategies and initiatives, to become the first choice for all investors looking for security, safety and stability for their own wealth and for their families as well.

He added: The past few years have witnessed signs of a global economic crisis, the most important indicators of which are high levels of inflation, which led to higher interest levels, and then the “Covid-19” crisis. Meanwhile, the UAE has emerged as one of the most important options that are difficult to compete at the global level, in terms of levels of security, safety and stability, and the provision of investment opportunities coupled with the possibility of obtaining long-term golden residencies, and laws that protect the rights of all parties, in light of allowing investors to own their projects and companies by 100%.

legislative environment

Al-Wadiyah explained that the large increase in interest rates on loans and bank financing prompted investors and wealth owners to use their savings and their own money to finance the purchase of their real estate, indicating that 70% of the real estate deals that were concluded in Dubai during the year 2022 were self-financing for investors without borrowing from banks, indicating that this trend continues in the real estate market in Dubai during the current period as well.

He said: Dubai enacted new legislation that made it easier for real estate developers to provide payment solutions that are consistent with the law and are officially recognized and documented. This development in the legislative structure enabled buyers to purchase without bearing the burden of very high bank interest, which is expected to continue for years to come.

He explained that the real estate sector in the UAE has sufficient capacity to provide easy and appropriate solutions that increase its attractiveness to investors and owners of private wealth, in light of a tight and secure legislative legal system.

Promising opportunities

For his part, Amjad Nasr, a banking expert, said that in 2022, with the start of a wave of high interest rates and high levels of inflation after the pandemic period, global markets are witnessing a state of uncertainty and lack of vision, even in terms of investing in gold. Therefore, the owners of private wealth began to search for an attractive destination to protect their capital from erosion and preserve the integrity of the real value of their wealth.

He said: At this time, the real estate sector in the UAE began to offer real and feasible investment opportunities, which made it one of the most important destinations for capital seeking stability.

He explained that this coincided with the emergence of new trends for companies and real estate developers in the UAE, the most important of which is that companies began to offer real estate for middle-income people, and thus expanded the size of their market to include many categories that were not able to buy real estate in the country, in addition to the start of many developers to offer new mechanisms to install the price of real estate directly to customers without the mediation of banks, which motivated buyers and investors to take this option and avoid the very high interest rates that banks demand for real estate financing.

Nasr said: These developments in the real estate market in the UAE, in light of the decline in investment opportunities globally and the uncertainty in the future of exchange rates, inflation levels, etc., make real estate in the UAE the most important goal and a safe haven for private wealth owners.

Rising prices

The report issued by the Central Bank showed that real estate prices in the residential sector in Abu Dhabi recorded a slight increase, with a growth of 1.5% during 2022, while rents in Abu Dhabi decreased by 1%.

In the residential real estate sector in Dubai, prices recorded an increase of 17.3% in 2022, rents reached record levels, an increase of 26.9%, and rental yields increased to about 7.2%.