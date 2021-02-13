Experts: The Khalifa Award for Education has established a culture of excellence both locally and in the Arab world

A number of educational experts and leaders in the Arab world emphasized the importance of the role and mission of the Khalifa Award for Education in consolidating the position of the UAE and its leadership at the regional and international levels through what the award has been doing in promoting the culture of excellence in the educational field locally and in the Arab world since the start of its career in 2007.

The experts unanimously agreed that the achievements of the award during this period at the local and Arab levels are pushing it to the forefront of specialized educational awards in the region and the world, affirming that the development of the Emirati education system enhances the leadership of the Khalifa Award for Education and its distinction in spreading the culture of creativity in the educational field.

Amal Al-Afifi, Secretary General of the Khalifa Award for Education – during a dialogue session organized by the General Secretariat of the Award “remotely” entitled “Khalifa Award for Education in Arab Eyes” – confirmed that the distinction of the award at the local and Arab levels makes it one of the best specialized awards in the educational field as the award seeks Since launching her career in 2007 to make excellence a major focus in the daily performance of the various elements of the educational process.

For his part, Dr. Khaled Al Abri, a member of the award’s executive committee, stressed the importance of this session, which sheds light on the efforts and achievements of the award during the past period. It also anticipates the award’s vision and future plans for the next phase and the efforts sought to introduce this forward-looking vision for the award at the Arab level through what the coordinators do Their sister Arab countries in this regard.

Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed Al-Afandi, Dean of the College of Graduate Education at King Abdulaziz University, said that the Khalifa Award for Education carries a name dear to our hearts, and this in itself represents a strong incentive at the local and Arab levels for all workers in the educational field to push them to continue the effort and distinction to attain the honor of this award as the award is considered The most comprehensive in terms of focusing on scientific research, community service and teaching, as it extends the umbrella of excellence to cover a wide geographical area from the ocean to the Gulf, thus opening horizons of creativity and excellence for all workers in the field whose work is evaluated and judged with absolute transparency, which allows the award this prestigious position that It leads the way in the educational issue, which the Khalifa Award for Education made it one of the prominent axes for the sake of consolidating excellence locally and in the Arab world.

Dr. Zahha Fahad Al-Suwailan, Associate Professor at Kuwait University, said that the Khalifa Award for Education was distinguished by its originality and creativity, as it carried the slogan of excellence and called on educators and workers in the educational field locally and at the level of the Arab world to enrich the educational field by uncovering their unique educational practices in all fields as the award strives to achieve Developing itself and expanding its fields to keep pace with the development in the educational field.

Dr. Fatima Muhammad Al-Kaf, Assistant Professor of Arabic Language Curricula and Teaching it at Sultan Qaboos University, confirmed that the Khalifa Award for Education is one of the distinguished prizes at the level of the Arab world, which translates into its cohesion with the educational field in particular and society in general .. indicating the award’s keenness to advance education at the national level. The Arab League and keeping pace with educational excellence and creativity, in addition to stimulating distinguished educational institutions to raise the level of academic education and develop their educational potential and capabilities.

Dr. Rehab Mahmoud Ahmed, head of the Chinese Language Department at Cairo University, said during the session that the importance of education and its development is no longer a matter of debate in any region of the world, as all the experiences of developed countries have proven that education is the basis of progress, as it has become the core of the global conflict and the information and technology revolution is imposed on us. Moving quickly to catch up with this revolution. There is no doubt that the teacher is the main and most important element in the education development process. We must appreciate the effective role that the Khalifa Award for Education Foundation plays in stimulating creativity among teachers and honoring their efforts to strengthen the educational sector inside and outside the UAE.

Maysa Shafiq Hammad, the Office of the Secretary-General at the Jordanian Ministry of Education confirmed that the Khalifa Award for Education in the eyes of the Jordanian educational field is nothing but an embodiment of the aspects of cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, especially in the education sector, which enjoys a high and distinctive position on both sides, and embraces the Khalifa Award Knowledge and knowledge in various fields through its interest in all the different educational practices of individuals and educational institutions to unleash their distinctive work at the level of the Arab world within international standards.