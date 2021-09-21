From artificial intelligence to diagnostic imaging, teleconsultation and tele-monitoring: all examples that signal an ongoing change that is increasingly going in the direction of one preventive, personalized medicine that reaches everyone, regardless of the distance from a center of excellence. By facilitating the dialogue between doctor and specialist on digital platforms, it is possible to guarantee the same access to care as those who live near specialist clinics. This aspect becomes crucial considering that in Italy there are currently 24 million patients with chronic disease, equal to about 40% of the population, of which 12.5 million with multi-chronicity.

And precisely the technology that is inserted in medical practice, modifying a series of activities through the use of innovative systems, was discussed at the VI Talk by Allies for Health, the portal dedicated to medical-scientific information, created by Novartis. ‘Technology: bridge between doctor and patient” the title of the debate, which was attended by Daniela Scaramuccia, head of the public and health sector for Ibm Global Business Services in Italy, one of the most well-known and long-lived IT companies, Nicola Calabrese, president of NetMedica Italia, Francesco Barbieri, Head of Embrace Line of Novartis Italia, and the journalist Silvia Bencivelli. Moderator of the talk Federico Luperi, Director of Innovation and New Media of the Adnkronos Group.

“We are in a context in which telemedicine has been tested – said Scaramuccia – technological innovation is there for the convergence of new technologies, with clouding and mobile that allow us to transmit the data. The system is economical, sustainable, safe and of quality. We have demonstrated this with the pandemic to provide assistance. The PNRR gives the resources, but the program that uses telemedicine as a lever to rethink the model of future assistance is needed. That is, it goes beyond the concept of the individual doctor and puts the patient at the center of a collaborative structure between professionals who revolve around the client. There is technology, we believe, but we need a plan to be drawn around the patient “.

The technology – it emerged from the debate – helps the doctor, the patient and the caregiver in multiple activities. “An example is the Green pass – explained Scaramuccia – a tool that has helped us to be freer and that brings together information from different bodies, and is valid regardless of where one has undergone the vaccine”.

The AI, artificial intelligence, added the head of the public sector and health for Ibm Global Business Services in Italy, “can do only one thing: it includes unstructured information. Our health care is very rich in this information, which for being consulted requires a time burden that is not compatible with the professional activity. Once trained, the Ai can read images, learn and bring the best diagnostic imaging even in different realities. Since 2018 we have been working with the Pascale Institute of Naples for a study on breast cancer. Objective: to anticipate the diagnosis based on the use of artificial intelligence. The AI, properly trained, can help us understand what is in the medical records, where there are free texts, and lead us to precision medicine. Few know, in fact, that large super computers can simulate the interaction of a molecule with the receptor. Thanks to these technologies, vaccines have been developed in a short time. The AI ​​can give effective help “.

“Technology in the medical field is already a reality”, however “we need a change of pace and mentality. For tele-assistance we have experimented with the use of sensors for the support of the elderly at night, to predict falls or other problems. Technologies can encompass many human activities. Great resources are not needed, but skills and professionals must be involved to guide the technologies where they are needed “, concluded Scaramuccia.