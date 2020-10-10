Office workers after returning from self-isolation are most susceptible to infection with coronavirus, reports Newspaper.ru with reference to the director of the Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Vector-borne Diseases. Martsinovsky First Moscow State Medical University Sechenov, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Lukashev.

According to him, this is due to the fact that during the first wave of coronavirus infection, this category of citizens was at home and they did not form collective immunity to COVID-19.

Among the main factors contributing to the spread of the disease in offices, experts say overcrowding of workers and limited air exchange.

The most dangerous places are common areas – kitchens and smoking rooms, where people from different departments intersect. Moreover, it is more likely to become infected with the coronavirus through contact with common surfaces, and not with dishes.

“If it is cleaned with a good quality detergent, then the risk of transmission of the virus through it is relatively low,” the specialist noted.

Lukashev also expressed concern that office workers rarely wear medical masks. According to him, they should be used even in smoking rooms and in kitchens.

In addition, the specialist urged employers to send a permanent group of employees to remote work, and not alternately different ones.

“It is important that a third of the employees are identified who are clearly on the remote mode throughout the month, and not different people at different times,” Lukashev explained.

Recall that over the past day in the Russian Federation revealed a record number of people infected with coronavirus – more than 12 thousand new cases, 201 people died.