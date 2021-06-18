A quarter of Russian telecommuting workers began to spend more time at lunch. Writes about it RIA News citing a joint study by HeadHunter and the Elementaree service.

At the same time, 30 percent of employees began to spend less time on food than in the office. It is also noted that half of the respondents reduced their spending on food, and the same number of people discovered a passion for cooking thanks to the free time that appeared.

53 percent of respondents who work partially or completely remotely said their diets have improved. 62 percent said they were eating more variety. Also, according to the study, the majority of workers did try ready-made meals from delivery. Most often, this was done by people employed in the field of art, entertainment, mass media, marketing, advertising, tourism, hotels, restaurants, IT, as well as students.

A fifth of the respondents did not order food at home, but would like to try it. But 70 percent of the respondents agreed that they like homemade food. Only 15 percent of the respondents rated ready-made food highly, and the older the person, the lower his rating was.

Previously, a nutritionist named the most useful products for effective remote work. These included bananas, chickpeas and beans, as well as oilseeds such as sunflower or pumpkin. They contain tryptophan and theanine, which help you better focus on a specific task. Raspberries, chamomile tea, and avocados can help reduce stress.