Cosmetologists talked about the terrible consequences of eyelash extensions and showed the results of unsuccessful procedures. The videos posted on TikTok were noticed by The Sun journalists.

So, a master with the nickname @luxurybeautyco explainedthat the extension of overly long and thick eyelashes can negatively affect vision. Removing such voluminous hairs requires a very large amount of glue-dissolving agent, which irritates the eye, she says.

London beautician Ipek Ozcan, in turn, showed the consequences of long wearing eyelash extensions. In the video, the girl took off her client’s eyelids, which were covered with a yellow crust. “This is a fungal infection that has arisen due to the fact that the girl did not take care of her eyelashes for a long time and did not clean them properly,” she explained.

In addition, an anonymous employee of the British cosmetology clinic Birmingham Laser & Skin Clinic warned from the extension of artificial eyelashes that are too long, as this can provoke the loss of natural ones. “This girl’s eyelashes were definitely between 20 and 25 millimeters long, which is too much for natural hairs. During the removal, her real eyelashes fell out of her eyes in clumps, ”the specialist explained.

In April, the girl showed a home procedure that left her without eyelashes on video. A user with the nickname roomeyroo decided to use an eyelash curler after applying mascara. In the frames of the video, she demonstrated the result of this action: part of her eyelashes remained on the instrument. In addition, the girl showed an eye, on which there were almost no upper eyelashes.