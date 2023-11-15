There are less than two months left until the New Year, and holiday goods and decorations are already on sale in Russian stores. Experts told Izvestia how profitable it is to buy New Year’s gifts, how and what you can save on, and also explained how to manage money correctly.

Andrey Efimochkin, director of retail products at the fintech company UMoney, noted that the most profitable way to buy gifts is the November sales, which will end on November 24.

“These days you can buy New Year’s gifts at a maximum discount. Most often, discounts on sales days are provided by large electronics and household appliance stores, clothing stores, as well as beauty salons, cosmetics stores and others,” the expert said.

He recommended making a list of gifts and then finding them in online stores and marketplaces. To get the best price, you can fill several baskets, and at the time of discounts, pay for the basket with the lowest price, Efimochkin clarified.

Businessman, founder and head of the BertToys company Albert Fedotov, speaking about purchases on marketplaces, also said that you can save by ordering goods in advance, for example, a month before the holiday.

“The pre-New Year period for manufacturers is always a time of intensive spending on advertising and marketing, since they have to compete more actively than usual with competitors for the attention of buyers. Additional costs for most manufacturers are reflected in the cost of the product,” he explained.

In addition, he emphasized that early purchases have another pleasant bonus: the goods will definitely be in stock and will have time to arrive at the point of delivery before the holidays.

“Most buyers can save a decent amount by taking advantage of manufacturers’ promotions in online stores. There is one useful life hack. If you like a certain product, you can go to the seller’s store on the marketplace and see if there are any special offers? Conventionally, a set of two interactive toys can save up to 60% of the cost of the second toy. Often the price of goods in gift sets is much lower than when purchasing individual units. Plus, marketplaces independently conduct New Year’s promotions, which partially start in early December: with their help, you can also buy gifts at a profit,” Fedotov added.

In turn, the leading public relations manager of the digital financial service Lime, independent financial consultant Victoria Kolpikova, recommended that before spending, first decide on a budget and stick to it.

“Make a list of people you will congratulate and determine the amount you are willing to spend on each gift. This will help avoid thoughtless spending, impulsive purchases and limit expenses. You also need to plan your purchases in advance. Then there will be enough time to look for special offers and sales,” she said.

The expert drew attention to the fact that some goods, especially those with holiday symbols, may become much cheaper in January. Therefore, if you plan to congratulate someone after the New Year, then it makes sense to wait and buy a gift at the January sale.

“A debit or credit card with cashback will allow you to pay for purchases profitably. By paying with it, you can return part of the money spent next month and save on the total amount of purchases,” Kolpikova also noted.

At the same time, marketer Irina Kuldysheva suggested that the possibility of joint gifts could be considered.

“Shared gifts can not only be more cost-effective, but also bring more joy to recipients. Divide the cost of the gift among several people to save money without compromising the quality and value of the gift,” the expert advised.

Also, in her opinion, a surprise made with your own hands can be original. However, gifts do not always have to be material.

“Arrange to spend time together, such as cooking dinner together. This can become the most valuable and memorable gift,” recommended Kuldysheva.

Earlier, on October 19, it was reported that, according to the results of a study by the electronic payment service UMoney, 60% of Russians who responded plan to celebrate the New Year at home. Only 15% of Russians surveyed will go on a New Year’s trip, and 8% decided to celebrate the New Year outside the city or at the dacha, another 7% will go on a visit, and 5% will spend New Year’s Eve at city venues.