Foreign investors viewed the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) as an opportunity to establish contacts and discuss joint projects in the Far East, for example, the construction of infrastructure facilities. At the same time, the orientation towards the East is also noticeable on the part of Russian business, which finds new development opportunities in the Far Eastern territories, says KROS General Director Ekaterina Movsesyan. She told Izvestia about this on September 14.

She noted that, first of all, representatives of large businesses in Southeast Asia, and not only from China, showed interest in the forum.

“Economic ties with the countries of Southeast Asia that arise during the forum have every prospect of becoming long-term partnerships. Foreign investors are interested in the development of logistics, which allows increasing trade turnover. A number of projects related to the development of transport routes and the delivery of goods, chemical products, coal and ore were discussed at the forum,” the expert clarified.

In turn, the President of Mercator Holding LLC (the leading manufacturer of road and municipal equipment in the Russian Federation) Alexander Belogortsev emphasized that the forum became the most important political and economic event in the East.

“We all see that the logistics, commodity and economic interests of the Russian Federation and other states have been actively shifting towards the East in the last two years. And in this vein, the meetings and relationships that are established within the framework of the EEF are of extraordinary importance,” he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum was held in Vladivostok from September 10 to 13. In 2023, it was held for the eighth time. Russian and foreign politicians, businessmen and journalists from 50 countries came to Russky Island for the event. In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at a plenary meeting on September 12, where he emphasized that the development of the Far Eastern regions is a priority, since they have great industrial potential and are attractive for business. The head of state noted that transport projects are important to support business initiatives and, in general, for the economy of the Arctic and the Far East and their residents, therefore it is necessary to expand existing logistics routes and open new cargo transportation corridors.