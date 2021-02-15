The development of online lending during the pandemic has shown a serious problem: Russians are carried away by filling out electronic applications for borrowed funds. Banks, having “spammed” citizens with a proposal to fill out a form and receive an answer in five minutes, do not report the possible consequences for their credit history. People, wishing to improve their financial situation during a pandemic, begin to fill out numerous applications to various financial organizations. Banks, in turn, send a request to the credit bureaus (CRB). The system automatically perceives numerous requests as suspicious, which turns out to be a refusal to potential borrowers. People spoil their credit history and put an end to receiving money from the bank in the future.

The ONF drew attention to this problem, suggesting that the Central Bank (Izvestia has a letter addressed to the head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina) to statutoryly consolidate the obligation of banks to notify potential borrowers of the negative consequences of numerous applications for the credit history. Also, public figures consider it necessary to develop a mechanism that allows banks to quickly block or approve a request for credit history. The proposed tools can be implemented both through the State Service portal and via SMS through the information systems of the BCH.

The press service of the Central Bank told Izvestia that “the proposed mechanism deserves discussion.” The regulator will form a position after a comprehensive study of this issue, the Central Bank noted.

