Interruptions in the operation of Starlink satellite Internet are a serious problem for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) and can lead to losses among the Ukrainian military. This opinion was expressed on October 15 by military experts.

As a military expert, colonel of the Russian Aerospace Forces Yuri Knutov, also pointed out, Russia has the ability to reduce the performance of the Starlink system over Ukraine.

“Disabling Starlink satellites is possible when GPS fails and when jamming, because each satellite is quite primitive in terms of design, they do not have inexpensive and serious protection for communication channels. There is an option to silence them. You can also try to influence the GPS system, ”Knutov quotes RT.

Military expert Dmitry Drozdenko also confirmed that disruptions in the operation of the Starlink satellite Internet could lead to an increase in the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“This is the most powerful channel for transmitting combat information from the fields to the headquarters and back, access to databases. <…> “Azovites” (militants of the Azov grouping banned in the Russian Federation. – Ed.) from Azovstal communicated very well via Starlink. This is their global connectivity system through which they do all the coordination. Therefore, if there are failures in the operation of Starlink, failures will begin in the entire control system, ”Drozdenko said.

The fact that SpaceX will stop financing the work of Starlink in Ukraine became known on October 13. According to American media, by the end of 2022, the cost of providing Kyiv with satellite terminals may exceed $100 million, and these figures do not correspond to the company’s capabilities.

To solve this problem, Starlink management turned to the Pentagon with a call to allocate $ 124 million through departmental channels to maintain the system.

In addition, the American businessman added that SpaceX does not require reimbursement of past expenses, but “cannot endlessly finance the existing system.”

Earlier, on October 7, information appeared about failures in Starlink systems, because of this, Ukrainian militants suffered “catastrophic losses” in the territories of Donbass, Kherson, Zaporozhye and Kharkiv regions.