With the signing of the decree regulating the National Reading and Writing Policy on September 5 by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the discussion around proposals is resumed in the sector. The president of Snel (National Union of Book Publishers), Dante Cid, advocates combining the distribution of books in digital and printed formats to increase the number of spontaneous readers in the country.

The regulation will enable the federal government to create a new PNLL (National Book and Reading Plan), seeking to reverse the decline in readers in recent years. The latest edition of the survey “Portraits of Reading in Brazil”, released in 2020, indicates a loss of 4.6 million readers from 2015 to 2019. The survey was prepared by Pro-Book Institute and the Itau Cultural.

To encourage renewed interest in books, the Snel representative states that experiences conducted in schools abroad, in countries such as Sweden, can guide Brazil in this regard. According to him, institutions that adopted only the digital model obtained worse results in the assimilation of content by students.

Despite this finding, Cid believes that the electronic version could be a solution for places where transporting volumes is complicated and to increase access to specialized books. As an example, he cites the category of technical-scientific books that were part of digital libraries and could therefore be read, as he observed in his own experience with a publisher. This could be complemented by the physical library.

“A large part of the socially disadvantaged classes are in municipalities with high access. We know how difficult it is for young people to get to school and work, and to get transportation. It is equally difficult for books to reach them. We know that Ministry of Education always works with the availability of digital books”he says, suggesting that the body work together with the Ministries of Cities and of the Culture.

“We can have a mix of solutions: physical libraries in traditional municipalities and, in municipalities with more complicated access, have a set of printed products that arrive gradually, together with digital books that are immediately available”he says.

For the executive director of the free digital library of São Paulo SP ReadingsPierre André Ruprecht, the decree is essential to forward measures that are put into practice.

“It is more than a statement of interest or intention. It is a commitment to carry out concrete and important actions to move forward together towards this goal, of having, in fact, a reading country, with access to knowledge and literature.”he declares.

With information from Brazil Agency.