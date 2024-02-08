Russia needs to defend its Arctic borders as the threat from the United States increases. Colonel Alexander Perendzhiev, associate professor of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, told Izvestia about this, commenting on the news that special railway units will appear in the Northern Fleet.

According to Izvestia’s sources in the military department, they will be engaged in the repair, maintenance and operation of tracks in the Arctic. This is necessary to ensure the supply of weapons and materiel with fuel. The publication’s interlocutors noted that the units are equipped with special equipment for working in Arctic conditions.

“The entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO is connected with the struggle for the Arctic. And Russia is preparing for this. The development of railways in Artik, Eastern Siberia and the Far East is one of the most important areas in matters of economic development of the country and strengthening the security system,” explained Alexander Perendzhiev.

He clarified that placing artillery somewhere in one place and then moving it is more difficult than launching an armored train armed with various artillery installations to protect the sea coasts of the Russian Federation from enemy attacks.

Military expert Vasily Dandykin emphasized that the North has specific working conditions: a very long winter, swampy terrain – this affects the condition of the tracks, equipment and the work of people.

“Railway troops are an integral part of the rear of the armed forces. Arctic units have many nuances in their work that need to be taken into account when laying tracks and operating them. But railway workers are no strangers to such conditions; these are seasoned and proven people. They have already proven themselves in combat in a special military operation zone,” he explained.

The first railway company was already formed last year. Based on the experience of its work, a decision was made to create new similar formations; this issue is now being studied, Izvestia’s sources told.

