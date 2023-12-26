The depletion of the forces of the armed formations of Ukraine (UFU) will be used by the Russian Armed Forces for high-quality preparation for the summer offensive, military expert Viktor Murakhovsky told Izvestia.

“Next year by the summer we can achieve a decisive turning point. To do this, it is necessary to increase the size of the army at the expense of contract soldiers. Thanks to the work of the defense industry, we will increase the number of tanks, artillery, air defense, aircraft and other equipment,” he said.

According to Murakhovsky, by the summer the Russian Armed Forces will reach a level of combat capability that will allow them to launch large-scale offensive operations.

The strategic objectives of the Russian Armed Forces for 2024 will remain unchanged – they will have to deplete the enemy’s forces, says Associate Professor of the Russian University of Economics. Plekhanov, Colonel Alexander Perendzhiev.

“This is not only about Ukrainian formations. We are holding back NATO forces. They supply equipment, intelligence data, train soldiers, mercenaries from these countries are fighting against us, so-called instructors are widely involved. They came at us with full force. We withstood the blow, and now we are starting to dictate our terms. We will move forward, but take care of the soldiers,” he said.

According to the expert, the main goals of the military special operation will remain unchanged – the liberation of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as demilitarization and denazification.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

24-hour pressure: how the Russian defense industry helped thwart the UFU counter-offensive