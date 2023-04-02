Modern malls are turning from a simple site for tenants into event centers and a place of urban communications with a comfortable environment. Maria Nikolaeva, head of the MAD Architects architectural bureau, told Izvestia about this.

Today, educational, cultural and exhibition spaces are appearing in the shopping center, said Sergey Trukhanov, head of the architectural bureau T+T Architects.

“Today the main task of any shopping complex is to gain conceptual and financial stability. Any crisis ends, and while Russia is isolated from many foreign brands, it is important to create strong business models with a flexible management system,” said Maria Nikolaeva.

According to Sergey Trukhanov, large shopping centers have a lot of variability in the context of reconception and change of the filling mix. This is achieved through characteristic architectural solutions in the form of large-span structures, wide atriums, allocated capacities, he explained.

“The functionality of modern shopping centers before the onset of difficult times helped to close virtually any daily entertainment, gastronomic and service needs of the city dweller. Now all these factors can help to fully fill their multifaceted space not only with retail,” Trukhanov added.

Earlier, on March 29, it was reported that it was planned to massively place the MFC and the infrastructure of the Russian Post in the free space in the shopping center in Russia – we mean branches, postal machines, etc. The measure is proposed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in connection with the deterioration of the financial performance of malls.