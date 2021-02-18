Tourism industry experts have come to the conclusion that there are not enough four- and five-star hotels in Russian resorts. The main deficit in the south of the country is reported on website Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

Thus, according to travel agencies, 2020 showed that, despite the inflated prices, luxury hotels on the Black Sea coast remained fully loaded. “Such a high interest arose mainly due to tourists who could not go on vacation abroad because of the pandemic,” the experts explained, adding that in 2021 the situation will be similar.

As noted by representatives of travel companies, already now tourists are actively booking trips to the Crimea and Krasnodar Territory – sales increased by four and 40 percent, respectively. At the same time, in other resort areas, there is an increase in demand by 15-30 percent.

Among other things, ATOR noted that the location of the hotel near the sea, the presence of a restaurant, comfortable rooms, children’s animation, swimming pools, a SPA center and good transport accessibility are important advantages for modern travelers.

In January, it became known that hotels in Crimea began to massively adjust their pricing policy and set the cost of accommodation according to the new model, taking into account the experience of the past year – now they operate on the principle of dynamic pricing. In addition, many have reduced their prepayment and, as a rule, ask for a minimum amount when booking.