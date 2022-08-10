A new insurance fraud scheme of the “Single Interbank Account of the Central Bank (CB)” was revealed by specialists from large banks. A potential victim is being called allegedly on behalf of law enforcement agencies, reporting a “statement from the Central Bank” about the compromise of personal data, Izvestia learned on Wednesday, August 10.

The attackers claim that the debits were not made from the account of a specific bank, but from a single intra-bank account, and they offer to insure it.

The Central Bank (CB) reminded that they do not work with individuals. And experts pointed out that scammers are constantly changing their schemes of work, adjusting to the news background. In the new fraudulent scheme, several malefactors work with each client.

“The legend about the “single account in the Central Bank” appeared among the scammers a little earlier this year and, unfortunately, is a success. Clients in a stressful situation may believe that they really can have such an account, and are ready to make every effort to protect it. Therefore, the offer to quickly take out insurance that will protect all the client’s money is the very trick that attackers seek to catch their victims,” stated Nikita Chugunov, head of the digital business department, senior vice president of VTB.

His main recommendation is to keep a “cool head” when talking on the phone.

Chugunov explained that money could only be kept in an account that the client opened with his bank. There is no “single account with the Central Bank”, and insuring it means transferring your money to scammers.

