The mine defense ship Semyon Agafonov is made entirely of fiberglass using the diffusion method, and this is a unique phenomenon. Military expert Captain 1st Rank Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia about this, commenting on the news that on January 18, a new Project 12700 minesweeper was laid down at the shipyard of the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard in St. Petersburg.

“Until quite recently, our minesweepers were mainly Soviet. Their service life is ending and they are being replaced by modern ships Project 12700 Alexandrite. Now this is our main mine countermeasures ship. It is extremely necessary to continue releasing the series, in particular due to the fact that Ukraine is playing around in the Black Sea. And in general, if a fleet is operating, minesweepers should go first, removing mines of various properties, and then warships,” the expert emphasized.

The head of the All-Russian Fleet Support Movement, Captain 1st Rank Vladimir Maltsev, said that Semyon Agafonov will presumably become part of the Northern Fleet.

“This is the most modern minesweeper, which is being built in series. It does not have a magnetic body, it is well equipped with various trawls, means of searching and detecting mines. A very good project. This ship is the twelfth in a row. This means that we are systematically updating our anti-mine forces, now there are already eight units in service, four are under construction,” said military expert Dmitry Boltenkov.

Today, eight Project 12700 minesweepers are in service. Three of them serve in the Black Sea, three in the Pacific Ocean and two in the Baltic.

