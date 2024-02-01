Windshield washer fluid made with the addition of methyl alcohol is dangerous for humans, Alexey Ruzanov, technical director of the Fit Service car service network, told Izvestia.

“Methyl alcohol (also known as methanol) has virtually no odor, a liquid based on it is easier to produce, and it is significantly cheaper. And so, unfortunately, it is a very common product on the roadside. Many drivers are not deterred by the fact that the vapors of this liquid are dangerous to humans: they tend to accumulate in the body,” the expert noted.

In addition to vapors, methanol can be absorbed into the body through the skin, added Ekaterina Demyanovskaya, a neurologist and expert at the Hemotest laboratory. For example, if a person wears clothes that are contaminated by him.

“Methanol poisoning causes weakness, dizziness, drowsiness and nausea. If a person is driving at this moment, this can lead to an accident. With prolonged exposure, methanol vapors can cause the development of diseases of the nervous system and visual impairment,” a neurologist told Izvestia.

The degree of influence on the body depends on the amount of methanol added to the liquid, explained Maxim Slezkin, candidate of chemical sciences.

“Unscrupulous manufacturers do not monitor the addition of the required amount of alcohol and use low-quality raw materials. This is how manufacturers of underground washing machines strive for maximum savings,” he said.

