During the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, the emergency exit doors were closed, victims told Izvestia. Terrorists could have turned off the fire system, suggested Maxim Bodnya, associate professor of the fire safety department at ASASU.

“Of course, this is a very complex object. Firefighters, before entering a building, assess the load-bearing structures so that the specialists themselves do not suffer,” he said.

And fire safety expert Vitaly Boyko suggested that the explosion could have damaged or completely failed the main fire-technical systems.

“It’s difficult to say what events took place at Crocus City Hall.” Since there were some explosions there, additional arson of the premises. And here anything could contribute,” he told Izvestia.

In any case, according to the law, people should have had unhindered access to fire exits, recalled Igor Ivlev, head of the law firm Parole Institute.

“If it is established that at least one exit was locked, this will provide grounds for criminal prosecution for violation of fire safety requirements – for up to seven years,” the expert emphasized.

Persons authorized to supervise the facility for fire and anti-terrorism safety may also be held liable for negligence, the lawyer added.

For example, if the security system was faulty and measures to eliminate this fact were not taken in a timely manner.

