Constantly open windows in the entrances of apartment buildings during the cold season can lead to overpayment for heat. Tatyana Vepretskaya, director of the ANP National Housing Congress partnership, spoke about this on Tuesday, November 21.

“Windows open and enough heat is lost to heat the house. It takes one hour for the house to completely cool down at a temperature of -15 degrees. In houses with an energy efficiency class of D and lower, in the case of open windows, in fact, you can get the same price as double heating,” she reports. “RIA News”.

According to Oleg Rubtsov, director of the Institute of Construction and Housing and Communal Services GASIS of the National Research University Higher School of Economics, the main heat loss of the building, amounting to about 80%, occurs through the external walls and windows.

“The area of ​​entrance windows can be up to 20% of the glazing. Let’s assume that up to 10% of the windows in the hallways can be open. Taking into account a fully open window, the total heat loss can be estimated at up to 3%,” he added.

Rubtsov noted that the payment of this 3% will fall on the homeowners, and the heat bill may increase to 10%.

Associate Professor of the Basic Department of Financial Control, Analysis and Audit of the Main Control Directorate of Moscow REU named after. G.V. Plekhanov Dmitry Osyanin emphasized that the amount of overpayment in this case also depends on the square footage of the apartment, the installation of meters and heat tariffs. He emphasized that the overpayment in each apartment ranges from 150 to 400 rubles per quarter.

Vepretskaya, in turn, recalled that management companies specifically remove handles from windows during the heating season so that it is impossible to open them. According to Oleg Timko, technical director of the Comfort group, such measures are also necessary to avoid freezing of the heating riser.

