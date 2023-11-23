Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

There are currently an unusually high number of cases of whooping cough in Denmark. A popular holiday region is particularly affected by the wave of infections.

Copenhagen — In Denmark, the number of reported whooping cough infections is currently ten times higher than usual. The health authorities there have been reporting increased numbers of infections since May. There is now even talk of a nationwide epidemic.

The Baltic Sea island of Funen, a popular holiday destination, is particularly affected. Also among people from Germany. The Center for Travel Medicine (CRM) Düsseldorf pointed out in a press release Therefore, it is important to check your vaccination protection before traveling abroad.

Whooping cough outbreak in Denmark: Children and young people in particular affected – despite standard vaccination

Typically, around 80 to 100 whooping cough infections are reported each month in Denmark. In October there were 1,113 cases. According to the Danish Staten Serum Institute Young people between the ages of 10 and 19 are particularly affected.

The whooping cough vaccination is actually a standard vaccination in Denmark, as well as in Germany. However, this does not provide lifelong protection and must therefore be refreshed after around 4 to 12 years. The best way to prevent a whooping cough infection is to get vaccinated and avoid contact with people who are sick. The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) recommends:

Basic immunization of infants and young children at the earliest possible date, usually immediately after the age of two months.

A vaccination booster between the ages of 9 and 17.

A one-time vaccination against whooping cough in combination with tetanus and diphtheria for adults.

Since 2020, the whooping cough vaccination has also been recommended for pregnant women, especially if there is an increased risk of premature birth.

The increased occurrence of the disease now indicates that booster vaccinations were often missed, explains the scientific director of the CRM, Professor Dr. med. Tomas Jelinek. Therefore, young adults in particular are affected.

Although deaths from whooping cough are rare in Denmark, a premature infant died of the disease at the age of two months in June.

Whooping cough can last for several weeks and months

Whooping cough is an extremely contagious bacterial droplet infection. Close contact with sick people should therefore be avoided. According to the, the classic symptoms include: Robert Koch Institute Extreme coughing attacks in which those affected often regurgitate mucus and sometimes even vomit.

Whooping cough can have unpleasant consequences for sufferers. © Thomas Trutschel/Imago

Other signs of a cold such as a runny nose or fever can also occur. The symptoms usually subside after a few weeks. In severe cases, the course of the disease can last several months.

The disease is usually treated with antibiotics. The following applies: the earlier the medication is administered, the better, as it can help break chains of infection and reduce the severity of the disease.

Doctors warn: Respiratory diseases are also increasing in Germany

In adolescents and adults who have a healthy immune system, a whooping cough infection usually does not cause complications. However, the disease can be fatal for infants and children.

Cases of whooping cough also occur again and again in Germany, especially during the cold season. Since corona numbers also rise in winter, risk groups in particular should make sure that they protect themselves adequately. The General Practitioners Association therefore advises people at risk to get vaccinated against flu and corona. (jus)