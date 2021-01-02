Is the UK slowly losing control of the corona crisis? The British corona mutation is spreading rapidly. This hits hospitals with full force. Experts sound the alarm.

London – The pressure and worry is growing. Great Britain has again more than in the past 24 hours 50,000 new infections registered. It’s the fourth time in a row. London reports 858 new infections per 100,000 population per week. The value is twice as high as in the rest of the country, reports the BBC. The coronavirus is also spreading at a rapid pace in the south and east. The new Coronavirus variant B1.1.7. British experts believe that it will accelerate the spread.

Corona in Great Britain – expert warns

“We know this is more contagious and communicable,” said Andrew Goddard, President of the British Medical Association “Royal College of Physicians” at the BBC. The new variant has spread across the country. What is now emerging in the southeast, in London and in South Wales, he believes, will be reflected in the rest of the country over the next few months. Hospitals and clinics would have to prepare for it. Similar conditions would soon prevail there. The current case numbers are “pretty mild” compared to what is expected in a week, said Goddard.

Hospitals in London are already reaching their capacity limits. Patients are housed in hallways or have to wait for hours in ambulances to vacate a bed. The renowned medical journal reports on the conditions in the British clinics and the queues for emergency vehicles British Medical Journal (BMJ). Oxygen also had to be rationed in some hospitals.

“The situation has been compared to field hospitals in active war zones, where multiple patients were seen and treated while they were still in the back of an ambulance, sharing cabins in the emergency room, or aligning corridors for lack of space,” the article reads .

Coronavirus in UK – Country resumes emergency hospitals

Hospital staff work overtime. Holidays are canceled. In view of the increasing number of infections, the UK is preparing to reopen its emergency hospitals. As the National Health Service (NHS) announced, the makeshift facilities across England are preparing to accept patients. The military, which had already helped to set up the hospitals for the first time, is ready again, said British Defense Minister Ben Wallace to the Times radio station, reports the AFP news agency. The British teachers are meanwhile on the barricades. Primary schools in England are due to reopen on Monday (January 4th), although the number of infections is so high.