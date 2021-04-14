Experts have shown unsuccessful face changes from Botox using the example of celebrities. Reported by the Daily Mail.

Cosmetologist at the British clinic The Lovely Clinic Sarah Tonks said that due to too frequent injections, 61-year-old producer and TV presenter Simon Cowell became the owner of a “sad face.” “Cowell has been injecting since 2012. For nine years, his eyebrows “relaxed” too much and dropped down on his eyes, due to which the expression on his face began to look sad, “- explained the expert.

Nyla Raja, a doctor at the Cosmetic Clinic Cheshire, added that Cowell should stop using Botox. “Simon’s sagging face is the result of an incorrectly designed rejuvenation program. I believe that he should stop giving injections and switch to non-invasive correction methods such as ultrasound and radiofrequency facelifts, ”the doctor explained.

In addition, plastic surgeon and founder of the London clinic Karidis Alex Karidis (Alex Karidis) drew the attention of readers to the changes in the appearance of 62-year-old American singer Madonna. “In pursuit of youth, Madonna went too far with fillers on the cheeks and chin. However, the wrinkles around the eyes betray her real age, ”the doctor said.

In turn, beautician Zoya Diwan explained that the more Madonna injects Botox into her cheeks, the deeper the depressions and wrinkles around her eyes become. “The singer is trying to look more fit, but in reality she just looks swollen,” the doctor assured.

Earlier in April, the woman received Botox injections and was left with a paralyzed face. Montanna Morris, 24, said that to treat temporomandibular joint (TMJ) dysfunction, a beautician suggested that she inject Botox, which relieves muscle tension. The blogger agreed to the injections, but at the end of the procedure she found that her face was paralyzed.