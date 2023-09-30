Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Putin currently seems to be increasingly isolating himself from his advisors in the Kremlin. Some experts fear this will have an impact on the war in Ukraine.

Moscow – It is a phenomenon that is common to many dictators; at some point they no longer want advice. But only yes-sayers. The US think tank RAND confirms this to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He “hardly uses any economic or military advice” outside of his inner circle. This, the experts write, is one of the West’s three big mistakes in correctly assessing the risks of escalation in the Ukraine war. In addition, the combat effectiveness of the Russian army was repeatedly misjudged and Putin’s willingness to risk a confrontation with NATO was overestimated. Nevertheless, the risk of escalation is increasing due to Putin’s isolation.

“Escalation spiral” through Russian bombings and Ukrainian “retaliatory strikes”

He hardly lets anyone get close to him anymore – Russian President Vladimir Putin © Mikhail Metzel / POOL / AFP

Recently, this inner circle became smaller and smaller: the now dead head of the mercenary force Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin and, increasingly, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu were no longer there. Last week, Putin gave his defense minister an ultimatum. Shoigu should improve Russia’s position in Donbass by October. Putin left open the consequences if he failed. In a current analysis, the US think tank RAND sees this as a particularly dangerous option for escalation.

This would mean even more human suffering in Ukraine. Even larger-scale air and missile attacks against the Ukrainian population are becoming increasingly likely. The experts therefore called for anti-aircraft missile deliveries to Ukraine to ward off these attacks. If the Ukrainian air defense is no longer able to protect civilians, there may be a risk of an “escalation spiral” through Ukrainian “retaliatory strikes” in Russia.

The use of nuclear weapons remains very unlikely

Political scientist Frank Sauer from the University of the Bundeswehr recently warned against taking threats with nuclear weapons too seriously. “At the moment, Putin wouldn’t actually gain anything from nuclear escalation,” he tells ZDF. Sauer explains that India and China would move away from Russia if the “nuclear taboo” were broken. However, he points out that Russian nuclear doctrine is not limited to strategic deterrence. Russia does not explicitly rule out the use of nuclear weapons on the battlefield. But Russian isolation on the international stage makes the few partners more important: And India and China, according to Sauer, “have no interest in a lowering nuclear inhibition threshold.”