NATO, which marks 72 years since its foundation on April 4, is going through difficult times and is faced with internal contradictions, and its achievement can be considered the fact that during the existence of the alliance there were no wars within the bloc countries. The respondents think so “RIA News” experts.

According to Pavel Kanevsky, associate professor of the Department of Political Science and Sociology of Political Processes at the Sociological Faculty of Moscow State University, expert of the Russian Council on International Affairs, NATO is currently going through difficult times. He noted that the most influential military alliance in the world for the past 30 years has been in constant search of major strategic objectives. Since the end of the Cold War, NATO has become an important instrument for transatlantic and European integration.

“Many member states did not consider it necessary to fully pay for their membership, the alliance was never able to explain to external players, primarily Russia, the meaning of expansion to the East, but the biggest problem of the alliance today is the accumulated internal contradictions,” the political scientist said.

Kanevsky noted that there are different categories of states within the bloc, which assess the essence and future of the alliance and transatlantic relations in different ways. For example, the US presidency of Donald Trump was a big test for NATO, as he repeatedly questioned the basic principles of the alliance.

“Although the first signals that Europe should not be a priority of American foreign policy came from the Barack Obama administration. As a result, the EU countries are increasingly talking about strategic autonomy, but there is no unity here either, ”the expert emphasized.

He noted that the Baltic and Eastern European countries would like to maximize the participation of the United States in NATO activities, while the “old” members, led by Germany and France, are in favor of more pragmatic and cautious transatlantic relations.

According to the Executive Director of the international monitoring organization CIS-EMO, Candidate of Political Sciences Stanislav Byshk, the fundamental achievement of NATO is the absence since 1945 of wars within the member states of the alliance.

“We are so used to peace in Western Europe that we forget that this region has historically been no less prone to interstate and religious wars than, for example, the modern Greater Middle East or Africa,” he said.

Byshok recalled that by the middle of the 2000s, there was a feeling that NATO had exhausted itself – Europe was politically and economically united within the EU, no country threatened the collective West militarily, and quite partner relations were established with Russia. But then the events of 2008 took place in South Ossetia, in 2014 – the referendum in Crimea, the conflict began in the Donbass, and China declared itself as an important actor in regional and world politics. According to the expert, these circumstances in Washington, Brussels and London were assessed as a sign that the NATO bloc is still important and relevant “to ensure a very broadly understood Euro-Atlantic security.”

According to Kanevsky, the key problem in relations between NATO and Russia is that they have not learned to understand each other’s true intentions.

“This is a classic security dilemma, which ultimately led to the spread of mistrust, aggressive rhetoric and the need for a constant demonstration of force,” the expert said.

In his opinion, Eastern Europe remains the key to understanding the distrust of Russia and NATO. Moscow has always considered expansion to the East as a threat, but at the same time, it could never change the initially anti-Russian vector of the Eastern European elites, who motivated the need to join NATO in many ways as a potential threat from the Russian Federation.

“It is not surprising that it is these countries that today to a greater extent determine the attitude of the alliance towards Russia,” Kanevsky said.

The political scientist noted that the situation in relations between Russia and NATO has reached an impasse. According to him, this is an important, if not the key reason for the crisis in relations with the United States and the growing tension with the EU.

“Today, the main task is to preserve communication channels and prevent incidents at points of contact. However, it will be impossible to change the hostile rhetoric without political gestures from both sides, ”the expert stated.

On March 31, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that NATO refuses to discuss the military confidence measures proposed by Russia. Thus, the head of the Russian department responded to the statement of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in which he expressed regret for the lack of meetings of the Council of Russia and NATO since the summer of 2019.

Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg explained this by the fact that Moscow allegedly did not agree to the invitation. According to him, the North Atlantic Alliance is open for constructive contacts with Moscow. He added that in 2020 the bloc wanted to discuss international security issues in the forum format.

The secretary general also announced the aggressive activities of the Russian Federation in recent years.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called Stoltenberg’s words about Moscow’s unwillingness to dialogue as false.

On March 22, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, during a speech in the State Duma, said that relations between Russia and NATO are now at their lowest point since the end of the Cold War.