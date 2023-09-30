Dina Mahmoud (London)

“The window of hope for the possibility of preventing crossing the red line in terms of global warming has not yet closed.” A vision heralded by experts in climate affairs, despite the alarming indicators witnessed in the past few months regarding the worsening consequences of climate change, especially with the rise in temperatures in most parts of our planet, to unprecedented levels.

In this regard, experts point to the record and sometimes exceptional growth in the rate of use of clean and renewable energy technologies in many countries, which enhances hopes of keeping the global temperature rise within a degree and a half above the levels that prevailed before. The Industrial Revolution.

Independent estimates indicate that the significant increase recorded worldwide since 2021, in the levels of utilization of solar energy and sales of electric cars, is in line with the rates required to achieve what is known as “net zero emissions” by the year 2050. This concept means reducing emissions. greenhouse gases to as close to zero as possible, with any remaining emissions reabsorbed from the atmosphere by oceans, forests, etc.

Enhancing the use of solar energy and increasing the spread of electric cars is expected to reduce global emissions by a third by 2030. These technologies also provide greater options for humanity to move away from energy sources that pollute the environment and reduce the costs of using any alternatives to these sources.

However, these positive developments do not deny that it is still necessary for countries of the world to take more effective and bold measures during the current decade to limit the aggravation of the phenomenon of global warming, according to what experts said in statements published on the website of the “Climate Action” group, concerned with developments in the climate change file. the climate.

On top of these measures is moving at a faster pace, to ensure achieving what is hoped for, which is to increase the ability of the countries of the world to benefit from renewable energy resources, by three times the current level, by the end of the current decade, along with doubling the annual rate of improving the efficiency of use. Energy, and supporting the current momentum in electric car sales.

In parallel with this matter, there is the need to work to reduce emissions resulting from the use of methane gas in the energy sector by 75%, which ultimately ensures achieving more than 80% of the required reduction in emissions by the end of the current decade.

Following the unprecedented heat waves that struck the world last summer, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the planet had entered an “age of global boiling.”

Those concerned with climate change agree that there is a need to continue pumping investments into renewable energy transition projects that are already in place, warning that failure to expand the scope of use of this type of energy quickly enough, between now and 2030, will create additional climate risks. .

This will also make the goal of keeping the temperature rise within one and a half degrees Celsius dependent on the extensive use of what is described as “carbon removal technologies,” which are expensive.

These technologies, which aim to rid the atmosphere of the carbon pollution that is present in it, include the use of biochar, which is added to the soil as a fertilizer, which helps remove carbon from the air, and planting trees and restoring forests, to increase the rate of absorption of carbon dioxide.

Experts warn that failure to expand the use of clean energy quickly enough by 2030 will require the world to remove approximately five billion tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually during the second half of the current century. Failure of carbon removal technologies to achieve this goal would make it almost impossible to maintain global temperature rise at its current level.