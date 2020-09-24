Highlights: Remadecivir used to treat corona is a danger to liver and kidney patients

Warning issued for the use of Remdesvir on corona patients suffering from kidney and liver problems

Experts say that the risk of liver toxicity to patients with liver disease due to the use of Remdesvir

Remadecivir, an antiviral drug used to treat corona, may prove to be a threat to liver and kidney patients. Experts have issued a warning for the use of Remadecivir on corona patients suffering from kidney and liver problems. The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the drug calls for kidney and liver function tests of patients before prescribing the drug.

Experts say that patients with chronic liver disease can have liver toxicity with the use of Remdesvir. Simultaneously, patients whose renal function is poor should not be given this medicine. A warning has also been issued for the use of the drug in pregnant and breast-feeding women.

Test is necessary before using the drug

Vineet Shah, a hepatologist at the Ruby Hall Clinic, says, “According to the guideline, if someone’s liver enzyme value is five times higher than the baseline average, then use of remadecivir is fatal.” Critical care expert Subhal Dixit says that the family members of the patient constantly request for Remedesvir, which puts the doctors under extreme pressure.

The patient’s family demands medicine

Dixit says, “It is important to have a liver function test and a renal function test before a patient can use Remadecivir. However, despite counseling, relatives feel that the patient is being denied medication. This makes our work difficult. Remadecivir cannot be used on every corona patient. ‘

The drug is found in the name of Covifor

The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) had approved the manufacturing and marketing of the investigational antiviral drug Remdesvir for the treatment of Kovid-19. This drug is sold in India under the name of ‘Covifor’. This medicine is used in the treatment of Kovid-19. Its maximum retail price is 5400 rupees.

Demand for Remedesvir increases

It is worth noting that in recent times the demand for Remedesvir has increased. Demand for Kovid-19 patients in clinical trials has improved due to improvement in recovery period. The US-based Gilead Sciences, which owns the drug, has tied up with four pharmaceutical companies in India.