The Federal Police were called this Wednesday afternoon (11) to investigate an abandoned object near the arrivals area of ​​Brasília International Airport. After isolating the area, a team of experts from the Bombs and Explosives Specialized Group (GBE) analyzed and collected the artifact. According to agents, there was no explosive material.

In a statement, the PF reported that there were no losses to the airport’s operation. Investigators will open an investigation to determine the authorship and circumstances of the incident.



