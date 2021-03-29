Experts have uncovered the benefits of avoiding bras. Reported by The Sun.

According to the material, during the self-isolation regime introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, many women stopped wearing the mentioned underwear. Among them were such stars as TV presenter Amanda Holden, supermodel Bella Hadid, singer Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa.

According to fashion editor Peta Todd, the quarantine has changed her attitude towards bras. “There was a time when I would not dare to go out without underwear – I was afraid of unwanted attention. Now I go without a bra and don’t even think about such things, ”she admitted.

The woman explained that giving up underwear gave her a sense of freedom and comfort. “I no longer believe in grandma’s tales of sagging breasts. I was told that I should be in a bra even while sleeping, and I listened. After I stopped doing this, I started to feel great and my husband is happy, ”Todd said.

Lingerie specialist Suzzanne Pentland confirmed the words of the journalist. “Sleeping in a bra will not save the breast from sagging and will not make it more elastic,” she said.

Earlier in March, the plus-size model admitted to ditching her underwear and pants during the pandemic. According to 33-year-old Ashley Graham, before the pandemic, she liked to try on new images every day, despite her pregnancy. However, after the birth of her son Isaac, she thought about the comfort and functionality of clothes, and also gave up underwear. So, she loved to wear oversized shirts and tracksuits in different colors.