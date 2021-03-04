Only 30% of cases of violence against women are reported to the security forces, according to the estimates of experts who have participated in the report on Violence against Women 2015-2019 of the Ministry of the Interior. In the five years referred to, there were 601,416 punishable acts in which women were victims throughout Spain. The investigation has been prepared by the study office of the Secretary of State for Security based on data provided by the National Police, the Civil Guard, the Ertzaintza, the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Navarra Foral Police and the local police.

In the case of the Region of Murcia, in that five years there were up to 23,447 complaints of violence against women. Of these, according to the report, 10,841 were cases of physical abuse. They make up 46.2% of the total. Psychological violence, with 9,743 recorded events, accounted for another 41.5%. In these years, Murcian women also reported 1,683 cases of sexual violence and another 1,180 of economic violence, which almost always consists of non-payment by the partner of economic benefits.

These data placed the Region as the sixth autonomous community with the highest rate of victimizations: up to 3.5 per thousand inhabitants. The community is only surpassed by the Balearic Islands (5.3), Melilla (4.8), the Canary Islands (4.1), Ceuta (3.7) and the Valencian Community (3.6).

At the national level, victimizations due to events associated with physical violence registered the highest figures during 2019. By criminal typology, mistreatment amounted to 86.6%, followed by injuries (9.2%). Intentional homicides (those in which the criminal pursues the death of the victim) amounted to 1,248. This category includes both attempts and fait accompli. In any case, homicides have increased in the last two years.

75% of the victimizations of violence against women affect Spanish citizens, while 25% are of foreign origin. In quantitative terms, the highest figure occurred in 2019, except in the case of economic violence, which emerged in 2015. In that year the reform of the Penal Code was undertaken and the criminal types included in this category were revised.

In light of the data, women between the ages of 31 and 40 are the ones who filed the most complaints, specifically about 91,000. Below are those between the ages of 18 and 30, with 81,366 complaints, although there is a re-outbreak in women over 65 years of age. For the rest, it is specified that in 72% of annual cases psychological violence occurs by the partner or ex-partner.

Thus, 68% of the violent acts recorded by the different police officers are related to gender violence, that which is suffered by the mere fact of being a woman.