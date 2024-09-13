Home World

From: Julia Stanton

Extreme storms occurred in Croatia in mid-September. Videos on the internet show wind columns several meters high. Weather services continue to warn of the risk of storms.

Zagreb — Cyclone Boris has brought a sudden end to summer on the Adriatic. In northern and western Croatia, a violent storm front from Italy and Slovenia moved across the Adriatic coast on Thursday (September 12). Temperatures dropped by fifteen degrees Celsius in most of the country. Weather.at reported that over 20 tornadoes were sighted. Online clips showing the extent of the storm went viral.

Danger of storms off Croatia: Meteorologists expect further severe storms on Friday

Videos also show entire sections of country roads under water. The coastal section near Zadar is particularly badly affected. The Croatian Meteorological Service (DHMZ) continues to warn of the risk of storms, especially in the north and southwest. Heavy rain and the risk of further flooding are expected again on Friday. The second highest storm alert level has been declared.

Because of the storm, some roads in Croatia were closed to certain vehicles such as double-decker buses and motorcycles. The storm also brought ferry traffic on the Adriatic to a standstill. This is reported by, among others, The press.

The island of Dugi otok off the coast of Croatia was also badly hit. Heavy rain fell there on Friday morning (September 13). According to locals, around 150 litres of rain per square metre fell in about an hour. The storm is also said to have caused damage to roads.

Meteorologist explains: Numerous tornadoes off the coast are nothing unusual

According to meteorologist Zoran Vakula, the numerous cyclones that were sighted are nothing unusual for the change of seasons: “This is the result of the convergence of cold and warm air. Cyclones are small tornadoes that are caused by the sudden influx of cold air onto warm terrain, and this convergence of cold and warm air leads to a vortex,” said the meteorologist in an interview with the news channel hrt.

The weather portal Istramet For example, published on Facebook a Video of a user. It shows a hurricane over the sea. Other videos, such as the one below, also attracted a lot of attention:

A change in the weather is also currently forecast for Germany. Experts are expecting continuous rain over the weekend. In Austria, however, severe storms in recent days have caused chaos in many places with evacuations and restrictions. (jus)