Antivirus software developer ESET has reported an increase in malware on Android devices this year. The data was submitted in report on cyber threats ESET Threat Report T1 2021 on Thursday, June 3.

According to experts, the number of malware for banking applications increased by 158.7% from January to April. At the same time, this trend will continue in the second half of the year.

The most common threat is TrojanDropper.Agent: the share of cyber incidents when it was used from January to April was 26.4%. The Trojan Agent Trojan (19.2%) and Hiddad Trojan (8.6%) follow.

Most malware targets banking apps, and threats with rogue apps, cryptominers and spyware are on the rise.

“During the first four months of this year, COVID-19 has become less prominent in the cyber threat landscape. But the consequences of the pandemic – a massive transition to a remote office – are still of interest to hackers. Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) attacks remain a trend in 2021, ”said Alexander Pirozhkov, head of ESET Threat Intelligence.

